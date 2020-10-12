D.he American dream ends in Peten. Exhausted from the damp heat and the days of walking, the migrants from Honduras sink to the ground. There is no drinking water, nothing to eat.

The inhabitants of the comparatively sparsely populated department in the north Guatemala leave them to their fate. In times of the corona pandemic, nobody dares to leave the few huts to help them, to offer them water or bread.

The pandemic is also the reason why international NGOs are not sending helpers to the area. And then there are the soldiers, ordered by Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei and a threat from the other side, from Mexico, that the Hondurans would be in prison if they cross the border illegally.

The only way out of this desperate situation is the loading area of ​​a truck of the Guatemalan army, which brings the migrants safely back to the border to Honduras. Many who left with the caravan in the past week give up and decide to be transported back. The first major migration since the outbreak of the corona pandemic has failed.

“Hunger and a wall of soldiers has it american dream finished ”, writes the daily newspaper“ La Prensa ”from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, the starting point of the caravan. The reason for their early failure is a new rigorous crackdown by Guatemala’s government, which imposed a kind of emergency because of the pandemic.

Mexico also issued an unequivocal threat: imprisonment instead of asylum. Unlike in previous years, when the migrants could count on the support of at least a small part of the local population, the border policy of the transit states on the way to the USA has now changed dramatically. And brings back memories of Hungary’s strategy during the refugee crisis of 2015, when the country sealed itself off with border fences, thus blocking off the Balkan route.

Two years ago, a migrant trek from Honduras to the USA made headlines around the world. The caravan made it to the northern Mexican border town of Tijuana. The support of the Mexican people was great, Refugee workers aid organizations supported the caravan along the way.

Only the attempt to cross the American border failed because of the US border guards – and because of the barely insurmountable fortifications. At that time, the images caused the White House under President Donald Trump to put pressure on the Central American countries. In future, illegal immigration to the USA should be stopped well before the Mexican northern border.

And he was successful. The change of course is now evident in the stance of Guatemala and the left-wing populist President Andres Manuel López Obrador from Mexico.

In the election campaign a few years ago, NGOs celebrated as a migrant friend because he publicly promised to protect their rights, but now he praises Guatemala’s strict policies. “Fortunately, there is no longer a caravan that comes from Honduras,” commented the President on the foreclosure measures.

López Obrador also sent thousands of security forces to the southern border. His message: only those who come to Mexico legally have the chance of passing through to the north. At the same time, the country launched aid programs to combat the causes of migration in neighboring countries.

For the new strategy Guatemala and Mexico are two key reasons. One of them is the Corona crisis and the associated domestic political pressure. Guatemala’s government made it clear to migrants from Honduras that it would not tolerate entry without a negative corona test.

Army against refugees

When, last week, around 3,000 migrants in the border town of El Corinto managed to simply break through the border to Guatemala, this sparked angry reactions from the population and put President Giammattei’s government under pressure.

This then declared a state of emergency and sent army units to the Refugee trek stop in their own country. “Not only do they not respect the border regulations, but also not the health protocols,” criticized Giammattei.

This has dramatically increased poverty in Central America, tens of thousands see their only way out – even more than ever before – in migration to the north. This is another reason why the transit nations want to send a deterrent signal to the first caravan in months.

In addition to the concerns of their own people, there is another important reason for the switch: the fear of the Central American countries of sanctions from the USA.

Donald Trump has threatened Mexico with special tariffs in the past, and Guatemala also buckled under threats from the US President and agreed to an asylum agreement that classifies the country as a safe third country.

“They are now doing what we asked of them,” said Trump with satisfaction after the agreement was signed in the White House last year.

The US government wants to ensure that the migrants, especially people from Honduras and El Salvador, apply for asylum in Guatemala – and thereby stay away from the American border. The agreement is also intended to enable the return of migrants to Guatemala.

The human rights organization Amnesty International sharply criticized the agreement. The US government knows that there are dangerous conditions in Guatemala. Given great poverty, Violence and weak institutions, there is no doubt that the country cannot be seen as a safe haven.

Mexico faces up to three years in prison

For migrants who, despite everything, make their way north, the situation is becoming more and more dangerous, says Central America expert Inés Klissenbauer from the Latin America aid organization Adveniat at the request of WELT. “In view of the stricter border security measures, more and more people are using unsafe escape routes and ‘unsupervised’ borders,” says Klissenbauer.

How dramatic the situation is becomes clear in the desert strip between the USA and Mexico. Here, in the first eight months compared to 2019, the number of rescue missions doubled to 1644. Accordingly, the number of people who die while fleeing is expected to increase significantly.

Only a quarter of the caravan that started in Honduras is now left. Divided into small groups who now try on their own, the American border to reach. To do this, however, they have to traverse Mexico and several thousand kilometers of a sometimes highly dangerous route.

The National Institute for Migration in Mexico has made it clear what migrants can expect if they are caught as illegal immigrants with a corona infection: three days to three years in prison.