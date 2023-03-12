The 33-year-old man who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for the mistaken murder of handyman Mehmet Kilicsoy in Beuningen has been arrested in Belgium. This is reported by the police. After the judge’s verdict, the man cut his ankle bracelet and fled. He was arrested near Wommelgem.

The man was found in a car by the Belgian police on Sunday morning. He still tried to flee. In doing so, he rammed other cars, various street furniture and almost drove into a police officer, who was able to bring himself to safety just in time. He also caused a traffic accident. The occupants of another car were injured, as was the woman who was in the car with the 33-year-old. He tried to escape on foot, but eventually officers managed to apprehend him.

The fled perpetrator would be August D.. D. was free on December 20 with an ankle bracelet, due to a previous conviction. His pre-trial detention was lifted in November, because the court found that there was not enough evidence against him at that time. The anklet was therefore cut, making it untraceable.

The police had issued a European arrest warrant against August D. He will probably be handed over from Belgium to the Netherlands soon. In Belgium, a report is filed against him because he almost hit an agent during his flight.

Mischief

Mehmet Kilicsoy (49) from Nijmegen was shot in the head and upper body on the morning of July 6, 2020 on Thorbeckeplein in Beuningen, Gelderland. Two masked men opened fire from a stolen white Volkswagen Transporter. He was riddled with seven bullets at close range, one of which ultimately proved fatal. The gunmen, dressed entirely in black, fled immediately after the shooting.

The court considers it a mistaken murder, because Kiliçsoy was not the intended target. It is unclear who that was.

August D. is the brother of Jomairo D. (29) from Amsterdam, who was arrested in French Guiana last June after a long flight and sentenced to thirty years in prison, the highest possible temporary prison sentence. According to the Public Prosecution Service, August kept the weapons for his brother, made his home available as a base for the co-suspects and, according to the Public Prosecution Service, had meetings with the forerunners of the liquidation. In October, the OM had demanded 22 years against August D. and life in prison against his brother Jomairo.

There were four other co-defendants. They were sentenced to five to 26 years. The court called the methods of the convicted men unconscionable.

Huge impact

Kilicsoy’s death had a huge impact: the handyman leaves behind a wife and three children. “Our lives have been destroyed,” said an emotional widow in a hearing last summer.

