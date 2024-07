RIA Novosti: Only older soldiers were in the trenches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Donetsk’s New York

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) sent only older soldiers to the trenches of Donetsk New York. This RIA News Yuri Mukhin, who was evacuated from Kyiv-controlled New York, reported to the suburb of Toretsk.

“As we saw, everyone was mostly 45 and up to 60 years old. The young people only rode in cars,” the refugee said.