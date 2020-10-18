A refugee Muslim man in Germany refused to join a female officer on religious grounds. After which the government of Germany has refused to give him citizenship of his country. The government said that discrimination cannot be done on the basis of religion and gender in the constitution of our country. This is a violation of equality enshrined in our Constitution. Therefore, we cannot give citizenship to anyone who does not believe in the constitution of the country.According to the report, the refugee Muslim is a doctor from Lebanon. She applied for citizenship in 2012 after being a refugee in Germany for 10 years. During this time he also signed an affidavit expressing faith in the Constitution of Germany and condemning terrorism. When she handed over all her papers to a woman officer of the Government of Germany, she refused to join hands with them on religious grounds.

Court rejected refugee’s appeal

For this reason, in 2015, Germany’s district administration refused to give her citizenship. The Lebanese refugee appealed to the court against the administration’s decision. Whose hearing has now been completed. The administrative court of Baden-Württemberg upheld the district administration, while delivering the verdict in this case. The court said that no person can refuse to shake hands with anyone on religious or gender grounds.

Court admitted violation of constitution

The judge said in the verdict that handshake (shaking) has a legal meaning, representing the conclusion of a contract. The contract is between him and the government of Germany. Handshake is deeply rooted in our social, cultural and legal life. It clearly states that you cannot be granted citizenship if you do not obey the Constitution of Germany or break its rules.

Refugee Muslim studied in Germany itself

This Lebanese Muslim refugee received his medical education in Germany and now works as a senior doctor in a clinic. Now Germany has refused her citizenship on the basis of her behavior. It is believed that soon the government of Germany can also report to him from his country. Germany has also suffered from growing religious fundamentalism in its country.