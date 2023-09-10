Refugee | Finland’s first refugees were warmly welcomed

Exactly 50 years ago, a military leader staged a coup in Chile, the effects of which are still visible in Finland. Luis Herrera was one of the first refugees to come to a country where the refugee and reception policy was just beginning.

Sthe people of Uoma solidarity surprised, so completely it penetrated society. When the first refugees arrived, the locals gave a warm welcome.

Thus a Chilean economist Luis Herrera75, remembers coming to Finland almost 50 years ago.

Demonstrations and support concerts were organized in Finland on behalf of the Chilean refugees, military leader Augusto Pinochet against the dictatorship. Of course, the Finnish left defended the displaced left in Chile most loudly. But many right-wing and centrists also showed their support for the refugees.

“In Chile, it would have been impossible to imagine that the right and the left would shout in the same place for the same thing,” says Herrera.

ELuis Herrera gave his first interview to Finnish journalists right after the plane landed at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in December 1973.

It was cold and dark, the young man who had traveled a long way was tired. “But I wish I was smart back then!” Herrera marvels.

He explained to the Finns what the military coup in Chile was all about. “I said that the coup was not just an event for Chile, but for the whole world. Fascism rose to power there, but it was a threat elsewhere as well.”

In 1972, financial and other problems began to pile up. The following year in Chile, it was clear that something was breaking.

“The polarization was so terrible. The rich were rich, the poor were poor, the left was left and the right was right. There was nothing in the middle.”

Chile’s split came to a head on September 11, 1973, when the military and police forces demanded a left-wing president Salvador Allende to resign. He refused.

In a quick coup, soldiers surrounded and bombed the presidential palace. In his last radio address, Allende expressed his disappointment with the armed forces and thanked the workers. Then he killed himself.

Chilean military forces fired on the presidential palace on September 11, 1973. The CIA-backed coup led Chile into a long period of dictatorship.

Of course, the revolution did not come as a surprise to Allende’s government, says Herrera, who at the time worked at the state’s industrial promotion center in Corfo. After the autumn 1970 presidential elections, the experienced civil servants had left the country. Young idealistic students like Herrera had been appointed to positions of responsibility.

They were burning with enthusiasm and faith in the future. After September 1973, they too had to leave.

Berrera wanted to stay close to Chile so that he could return soon. He was going to neighboring Peru. But the same was planned by many, so the soldiers and tanks of the dictatorship surrounded the Peruvian embassy in Santiago, the capital of Chile.

There was a building in the city where dozens of Pinochet were hiding. It was the former GDR diplomats’ children’s school, which was now under the protection of the Finns.

A diplomat there I met Brotherus however, urged Herrera to apply to the Mexican Embassy.

“I hated him,” Herrera says.

Luis Herrera imagined that the military coup would be short lived and that he would soon return to his homeland.

According to Herrera, the Finnish diplomat made it clear to him that he would not be accepted as a refugee in Finland because of his history.

During his student days, Herrera had joined the Marxist-Leninist Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR). The group engaged in so-called “Robin Hood operations”, that is, they robbed banks and gave to the poor. Herrera had participated in bank robberies. After coming to power, Allende had pardoned him.

Why did the Finnish diplomat send Herrera to the Mexicans? At that time, Mexico received the most members of Allende’s government, Brotherus now clarifies in the message. He doesn’t remember the call he gave to Herrera, but it would have been natural. Chile’s government in exile also began to function in Mexico. DDR was also active.

Brotherus remembers Herrera’s situation well. “His father and an official of the parliament came to beg him to enter Finland, despite his outbursts.”

Brotherus listened. He sent Herrera’s papers to the State Department without mentioning the bank robbery background.

Herrera got on the plane to Finland. His disgust towards the Finnish diplomat was gone.

“Nowadays we are friends.”

Vin recent years, polarization has intensified again. It has been seen in world politics and within states. The same is true for us in Finland.

Herrera, who has experienced a coup d’état, takes a calm approach to the tensions in Finland.

“This here is nothing. When violence emerges, it changes everything. There was violence in Chile. Even before Allende was elected president, a general [ René ] Schneider was murdered in the street. It was a sign that something serious was coming.”

VThe story of the Chileans who fled after the hijacking is also special for Finland.

Finland received about 180 refugees from Chile, including Chilean and other Latin American citizens. Although the number was small compared to the more than 11,000 Chileans received by Sweden, in Finland it was the first such refugees who had already received refugee status before arriving in the country. The construction of the Finnish refugee and reception policy began.

The Guatemalan Perez family, who arrived as refugees, at the airport in Vantaa on November 19, 1973.

There was benevolence, but there was also incompetence. Herrera was asked the same question around which Finland and its current government have revolved all summer: is Finland racist?

“I said there’s no way of knowing.”

Herrera didn’t know, because at first he didn’t really witness encounters between Finns and people of foreign background. In the street scene, he saw mostly native Finns, in whose daily life people from elsewhere did not belong.

Uthere was telia and exoticization, Herrera recalls. But no one said such things as, for example, the Basic Finns now, he says.

As soon as they arrived, the refugees were transported by bus to remote Aura in Finland proper. There was some kind of facility where juvenile delinquents had lived before. The task was, in a way, unchanged: to integrate the residents into society.

Refugees from Chile in Varsinais-Suomen Aura in the yard of the Käyrä school home in January 1974.

Refugees from Chile eating at the Käyrä school home in January 1974.

The desire to get away from the remote area was strong, but for that you had to get a job. Herrera was asked about his skills.

“I said I was an economist, they were not impressed. Then I said I play chess well. I wasn’t interested in that either. When I told them that I play the guitar, the skill aroused even more enthusiasm.”

The Finns wanted a Chilean to play fascinating, exotic tango.

“I used to play jazz. But I said I sure learned fast.”

Herrera and his Bolivian friend started gigging around Tampere. Duo Chile played tango but didn’t really know the words to the songs. Herrera says that often they would just recite the Lord’s Prayer in Spanish. The audience didn’t notice it, but clapped excitedly: Virroi, Orivede, Ruovede.

“We weren’t very talented, but that wasn’t essential. People showed their solidarity with Chile.”

Qun Herrera left Chile three months after the coup, he no longer had a place to go or a safe place to sleep. My and my mother’s apartment had been searched several times. The friends had left the country, except for one who went to prison.

“I don’t know anything about him to this day.”

The friend’s fate was not an isolated incident. Pinochet’s coup was followed by persecution and assassinations. People were imprisoned and tortured. Many disappeared without a trace.

Of the nearly 1,500 missing, only a good 300 have been found.

Faces of prisoners who disappeared during the military dictatorship were projected onto the facade of the presidential palace in Santiago, Chile on August 30, 2023, marking the International Day of the Disappeared.

People gather at the monument to those imprisoned, disappeared and executed during the dictatorship in Valparaíso on August 30, 2023.

The young Luis Herrera believed that the military dictatorship in Chile would be temporary. And so it was in the end, although much longer than expected; Augusto Pinochet stepped down from power in 1990.

At the end of August 2023, a leftist president Gabriel Boric announced a national plan to find those who disappeared during the dictatorship, half a century after the coup.

Berrr know that he has been lucky. Even though refugee status was on the line, he got it and has since settled well.

My career has included specialist positions: in a research institute, in development cooperation projects. In the 21st century, he also got to his original destination, Peru, to work at the Finnish embassy.

“If I had stayed in the tango career, I probably wouldn’t have gotten very far.”

Most of the Chilean refugees who stayed in Finland have adapted well, some even so well, in Herrera’s opinion, that they deny their Chileanness.

For some, the Finnish culture was too much. One friend was anxious, even though life was fine – there was a job, a car and a color television. Finnish buses arrived and left on time. A friend’s daughter forbade her father to whistle.

“He said it’s not a human’s life but a robot’s.”

That family moved to Spain.

BErrera participated in Finland with other Chileans in demonstrations against the foreigner decree. It separated “the rights of own citizens and foreigners”. Attitudes started to change. In 1983, the first foreigner’s law was enacted in Finland, which has also been updated in this millennium.

Now Herrera is worried about attitudes changing in the other direction.

Instead of solidarity, we talk about extortion.