After a long working day among boxes full of fresh Peking duck in Ermelo, refugee Elvis heard on Wednesday afternoon that he can now work all year round. On behalf of thousands of asylum seekers, he won a victory over the Dutch government at the Council of State. “I am very happy, this work helps me to integrate into the Netherlands,” says the Nigerian refugee.

#Refugee #Elvis #wins #government #lawsuit #allowed #pack #Peking #ducks #year