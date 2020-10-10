Hundreds of people die every year fleeing across the Mediterranean. The German rescue ship “Alan Kurdi” saves refugees in distress – if it can. Because the authorities have now arrested the ship again.

and authorities to each other – especially im the situation is serious. The German rescue ship “Alan Kurdi” wants to help refugees in distress at sea.

wants to help refugees in distress at sea. Italian authorities veto again.

Olbia, Sardinia – The Crossing the Mediterranean is considered one of the most dangerous Refugee routes of the world. In boot Countless people try from year after year Africa about the Mediterranean Sea in the European Union to get. So-called Smugglers make profit out of the misery of the people and let themselves be paid with horrendously high sums for that refugees to the other side of the sea – mostly in completely unseaworthy boats that capsize. They drown People either or freeze to death in cold water.

The German “Alan Kurdi” is therefore deployed in the Mediterranean to rescue refugees in need. Again they have Italian authorities the Rescue ship of the Regensburg aid organization “Sea Eye” now fixed. For the time being it is no longer allowed to leave the port of Olbia in Sardinia leak. This has now been announced by the local coast guard. During technical controls “irregularities” were found on board, which the safety of passengers.

“Sea Eye” raises serious allegations against the Italian coast guard

On Twitter wrote Julian Pahlke, Member of “Sea Eye”that the reasons for this are “constructed as always”. It was criticized that too many Life jackets on the shelves, said Pahlke. On a ship to Sea rescue he considers this argument “completely absurd”. Also Co-activist Gordon Isler write down Twitter: “It sounds like a cabaret. One of the reasons for re-fixing the #ALANKURDI is the number of life jackets on the ship. Warning: there are more than necessary! ”

As the Regensburg organization further reported, the missing “Alan Kurid” According to the authorities, there are also important certificates in order to be able to expire again. Writes on their website “Sea Eye”that German and Spanish specialist authorities after a long break in the “Alan Kurdi” them the Operational readiness of the ship have assured – why the organization now legal action would like to file against the re-assessment.

The Italian coast guard does not allow “Alan Kurdi” to expire in Olbia again

It’s not the first time the “Sea Eye”– Those responsible clash with the local authorities and accuse them of only looking for excuses to Rescue ship not to leak. They classify as “politically motivated” and “scandalous” Human rights activist the procedure of Italian Coast Guard a, endanger it every day that the “Alan Kurdi” not on the move, human life. Isler from “Sea Eye” informed already on Friday Twitter about that Foreign Office and Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) to have asked for support in the meantime.

At the end of September the "Alan Kurdi" after days of uncertainty with 125 people rescued at sea – including 50 minors – in the port of Olba invest. The rescue ship was initially on its way to french marseille made after both Italy as well as Malta the inclusion of refugees had not allowed. After this France Italy made it clear that it was ship true to the international rules had to moor in the nearest port and a storm also arose, read Sardinia the "Alan Kurdi" finally put on.