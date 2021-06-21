Ceremony organized by the Sant’Egidio community to remember remember “the 43,390 people who died, not counting the missing, from 1990 to today along the immigration routes to Europe”

Refugee Day, a prayer to remember the massacre of migrants

Genoa – A prayer vigil at the Annunziata and a sit-in in Piazza Matteotti to remind the city the massacre of migrants in progress in the Mediterranean and to listen to the voice of those who have faced the journeys of hope: on the occasion of the World Refugee Day the community of sant’Egidio organized two moments of reflection, so as not to close our eyes to a tragedy whose borders are wider every day.

A moment of the garrison in Piazza Matteotti

The Basilica of the Annunciation was packed for the vigil “To die of hope” organized together with the other associations involved in the reception, in which foreigners who arrived in Italy with the humanitarian corridors also participated: “We were lucky, they weren’t», They explained with a veil of sadness in their eyes.

During the ceremony, «the 43,390 people died, without counting the missing, from 1990 to today along the immigration routes towards Europe ».

Similar vigils were also celebrated in Albaro, Bolzaneto, Pegli, Sampierdarena and Struppa before joining the sit-in in Piazza Matteotti.