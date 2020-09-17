The situation of refugees on the island of Lesbos remains precarious. A new emergency warehouse has now been set up. The EU is discussing how to proceed.

Update from September 17th, 4:10 p.m.: Through several Fires thousands of people were im Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos homeless. One of the consequences of this was that 406 unaccompanied minors were brought from the camp to the mainland.

On Thursday shared one EU spokesman with the European Union will also be with 250 unaccompanied minor refugees proceed in the same way from other Greek islands. According to EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson, EU member states have already started accepting minors from Moria.

First report from September 17th, 1:46 p.m.: Lesbos – Since the devastating fire a week ago im Moria refugee camp on the Greek island Lesbos has the location of Refugees hardly improved. Many of the approximately 12,000 people have at the Fire lost everything they owned. Now it was a new, provisional one camp built. The Greek police is now trying to relocate the migrants. Meanwhile, the EU about how to proceed in the Refugee crisis in Greece to advise.

Fire in the Moria camp: many refugees are afraid of new accommodation

On Thursday morning (September 17th) the Greek police now started the last refugees from the burned down Camp Moria* pick up. The goal is a new, provisional one campthat the Greek authorities have established. “So far everything has been peaceful,” said the Mainz doctor Gerhard Trabert, who is on site with an aid organization. He estimates that I still have thousands of refugees in and around the previous camp. In the new Kara Tepe camp around 2000 migrants are said to have moved in so far. But many people are afraid of being locked up there and want to be taken to mainland Greece instead. The Lifeline Sea Rescue sees it that way too.

Strange selection right now: all families, women & children are being forced into the new internment camp, while it is unclear what happens to the men who are traveling alone. Will they be transferred to other detention centers or put on life rafts at sea? #Moria pic.twitter.com/dbWcLYY5AU – MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) September 17, 2020

However, the responsible Greek officials see it differently. “We have to get people into the new camp to fetch; if they stay on the street, it is a bomb in terms of hygiene, ”said the boss of the Greek Health authority (EODY), Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, on Thursday morning on the Greek radio station Skai. Around 170 officials are on duty.

Fire in Moria camp: hearing of suspects on Saturday

At the center of the investigation Public prosecutor to the fire in the Camp Moria stand four Afghan refugees. You should on Saturday to the allegations of having founded a criminal organization and that Fire the Greek daily reports Kathimerini. Two other suspects were brought to mainland Greece in a group of minors just the day after the disaster. In one Camp the 17-year-olds were then arrested in northern Greece. You should be on the Monday before dish in Lesbos appear.

Fire in Moria: EU Commission President von der Leyen calls for a common line after fire in Moria

The Fire disaster on Lesbos should for the EU a wake-up call for joint action on matters Asylum policy said the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday in her State of the European Union address. The tragedy on the Lesvos island was “a painful reminder of the need for Europe to come together”. Looking at the planned EU asylum reform quit von der Leyen the abolition of the Dublin regulation on.

Next week, we will put forward the New Pact on Migration. We’ll take a human & humane approach. Saving lives at sea is not optional & those countries who fulfill their legal and moral duties or are more exposed than others, must be able to rely on the solidarity of our whole EU. – Ursula von der Leyen – Follow #SOTEU (@vonderleyen) September 16, 2020

While the EU member states still arguing who how many refugees picks up, dashes EU Commission President Ahead. “We will the Dublin regulation abolish, ”she said. “We’re going to do it through a new European system Migration management replace. “This will have” common structures for asylum and repatriation “and” a new strong one Solidarity mechanism“Include. However, such a project has always failed due to dissenting votes, especially from Eastern Europe. Amnesty International meanwhile welcomed the project of Federal governmentto want to take in another 1,553 refugees from Moria. However, dealing with the refugees is a controversial issue from a domestic political point of view. (tel / dpa / afp) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

