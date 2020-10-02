The Erdoğan regime captured German asylum documents in 2019. This put the Kurd Sefkan S. in danger – perhaps to his great luck.

BERLIN taz | Sefkan S. is a thin young man. His appearance is friendly and reserved. There is actually nothing special about him. The 22-year-old is just one of the many Kurds who have fled Turkey and whom the German state has refused to recognize as political refugees. But in his case that could change now.

There is a mixture of uncertainty and sadness in his gaze when he enters room 4203 of the Berlin Administrative Court on Thursday. For more than three years, Sefkan S. has been fighting for the prospect of staying in the Federal Republic. The grueling uncertainty of not being deported back to Turkey after all can be seen in him.

However, its outlook has now improved significantly. This has to do with an incident in Turkey about a year ago.

The flimsy allegation of espionage took place on September 17, 2019 the lawyer Yilmaz S. arrested in Ankara. A highly explosive arrest, because up until then Yilmaz S. had worked for the German embassy for two decades as a “cooperation lawyer”.

He was commissioned by the Foreign Office to obtain information for asylum procedures from Turkish citizens in Germany. His task was to check the information of people who fled Turkey and who are allegedly being politically persecuted there. What exactly he did, the Federal Government itself refuses to provide information to the Bundestag with reference to “interests worthy of protection”.

German court documents in Turkish hands

What is certain, however, is that Yilmaz S. received extensive documents from asylum procedures from the German authorities for his work had received. How many of them got into the hands of the Turkish state during house searches in the course of his arrest, the federal government initially grandly underestimated.

She was completely naive from the assumption that the investigative authorities on the Bosporus only “gained knowledge of the inquiries that the cooperation attorney was entrusted with at the time of his arrest and that he had not yet answered,” as the federal government said at the end of January 2020 Small request from the left faction answered. It would have been about 59 asylum procedures, which would affect 113 people. Those affected were all informed accordingly.

In fact, that was only a fraction of the booty the Erdoğan regime had been able to take. In its Answer to a written question The Foreign Office had to admit the true extent of the disaster to the green member of the Bundestag Luise Amtsberg on August 21: “According to the current state of knowledge, the Turkish authorities have received information on a total of around 900 inquiries that Mr S. received in the period from 2017 to his arrest in September 2019 by the German Embassy Ankara for research purposes in the context of temporary requests from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) and the administrative courts. “

Eight hour interrogation by the state security

Sefkan S. fled to Hamburg in May 2017. Three months later, the BAMF rejected the Istanbul-born Kurd’s application for asylum. Not an unusual occurrence: in the same year, out of 6,808 asylum applications, Turkish citizens with Kurdish roots were made 5,533 rejected as “unfounded” and 393 as “obviously unfounded”.

The current practice of rejection cannot necessarily be justified by the lack of political persecution, but rather often follows political opportunities. At least that’s what the dealings with Sefkan S. indicate. According to his information, he joined the Yurtsever Devrimci Gençlik Hareketi, or YDG-H for short, in Turkey when he was 15.

The organization that the Neue Züricher Zeitung when “Öcalan’s militant youth brigade” was founded in 2013 by young PKK sympathizers. In Turkey, the YDG-H is now classified as a terrorist organization, membership is a criminal offense. Until his escape in May 2017, Sefkan S. lived underground for a while.

The German State Security took Sefkan S. very seriously and investigated him shortly after he entered the country. The fear: He could also act accordingly in Germany. The youth was subjected to an eight-hour interrogation, during which he gave full testimony.

Finally the investigation against Sefkan S. was stopped. The state security found that his previous militant activities were relevant for Turkey, but not for Germany.

The first day of the negotiation

However, the BAMF considered Sefkan S.’s statements to be implausible and did not want to recognize him as a political refugee. “Through the investigations of the state security, the Federal Office knew exactly what my client was doing in Turkey,” says lawyer Mahmut Erdem indignantly. “Nevertheless, it rejected its asylum application for the first time.” So there was nothing else but to file a complaint against the rejection notice.

The first day of the hearing before the Administrative Court of Berlin took place on January 29, 2019. Sefkan S., whose brother Hakan was killed in clashes between the PKK and the Turkish army in the northern Kurdish town of Şemzînan on May 25, 2018, again gave extensive testimony about his previous activities in Turkey.

But that was not enough for the administrative court. The judge responsible at the time submitted a “request for administrative assistance in asylum and repatriation matters” to the Federal Foreign Office for verification. That forwarded the relevant documents including the complete testimony of Sefkan S. to Turkey – either to Yilmaz S. or to another, later also arrested “cooperation lawyer”. Then a lot of time went into the country.

On January 15, 2020, the Federal Foreign Office received a poor response. The two-page letter that the taz has at its disposal did not offer more than a few well-known and poor generalities about the YDG-H. After all, it confirmed the persecution of people who are suspected of being active for this organization: “In numerous criminal proceedings, defendants have been convicted of membership in the terrorist organization YDG-H and of participating in various activities of the organization.”

But it did not contain any information on Sefkan S.

The turning point in Sefkan S.

However, on August 17, 2020, the Federal Foreign Office sent a second letter to the administrative court. It is also available to the taz. The brief and sensitive content: “In the aftermath of our letter of January 15, 2020, based on new findings from the Foreign Office, it can now be communicated that the Turkish authorities are aware of your above-mentioned request or the documents that may have been attached.”

The letter hits like a bomb. Because the Foreign Office explicitly admitted that Sefkan S. is one of the hundreds of refugees who are affected by the arrest of the two “cooperation lawyers” working for the German embassy in Ankara. This is the turning point.

After more than one and a half years, the second day of the hearing about Sefkan S.’s lawsuit against the Federal Republic of Germany took place on Thursday. That was “all very unfortunate,” said judge Constanze von Roeder, who has since taken over the proceedings. It must be assumed that Sefkan S. is threatened with legal action in his home country simply because of his self-incriminating statements that he made to the Turkish authorities. In view of the political allegations, “it cannot be assumed that the rule of law will be observed”.

In view of the circumstances, from her point of view “one can actually assume persecution”, stated the judge. Due to the incidents, according to her preliminary assessment so far, a deportation ban is “the minimum”, she said in the direction of the BAMF’s representative.

BAMF lawyer Guido Kröger found it difficult – probably for fear of a precedent. It was clear to him that “this is a very sensitive and very difficult thing,” he said. But nevertheless there should be “no automatism” to grant Sefkan S. asylum now. However, it didn’t give the impression that Kröger really felt comfortable in his own skin. After almost an hour and a half of negotiations, the agent finally gave up his persistent lamenting and signaled that he would give in.

The BAMF has now been given until October 15th to officially correct its previous negative attitude. If it does not come to that, she will give a verdict within a week, announced judge von Roeder. She left no doubt that it would be in Sefkan S.’s favor.

When Sefkan S. leaves the courthouse, the first thing he does is light a cigarette. A short smile crosses his face.