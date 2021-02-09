Refugee Colombia promises to issue temporary residence permits to nearly one million paperless Venezuelans

“I believe we are now witnessing a historic gesture,” UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi said.

In South America Colombia has promised to temporarily allow about a million paperless Venezuelans to stay in the country. President of Colombia Ivan Duque said the decision on Monday during a visit by representatives of the UN refugee organization.

About 1.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country’s economic and political predicament to neighboring Colombia. About 950,000 of them are in Colombia illegally.

Colombia’s temporary residence permit is to be valid for ten years. The president said the decision would improve national security, but he also stressed the humanitarian implications.

In December, Duque received criticism after saying paperless would not be included in the Colombian coronavirus vaccination program, which is due to begin later this month. Duque then circulated his speech and asked for international help to implement the program.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Colombia’s decision.

“I believe we are now witnessing a historic gesture,” Grandi said.

UN according to a total of about 5.4 million Venezuelans have fled their homeland since 2015.

In Venezuela, the socialist president Nicolás Maduro and the country’s opposition are stuck in a bitter struggle for power. The country has derailed from the economic crisis, which has led to hyperinflation, power outages and food and drug shortages, says the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others. BBC.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim President of Venezuela in January 2019 with the aim of removing Maduro from office. This was followed by a political drama, which also ousted Guaido from the post of President of Parliament.

Finland and many other countries, including the United States, have recognized Guaido as interim president.

Venezuela has a population of about 28 million, while Colombia has a population of about 50 million.