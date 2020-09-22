Those responsible for the fire in the overcrowded Moria refugee camp are said to be two 17-year-olds and four 19-year-olds. The suspects are Afghans. The corona crisis is coming to a head on Lesbos.

Almost two weeks after the fire in the Moria refugee camp, another fire broke out in a refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos. This camp is also considered completely overcrowded.

D.he four men and two minors allegedly responsible for the fire in the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos have been taken into custody. This was reported by the Greek news agency ANA-MPA on Monday evening.

The alleged arsonists are therefore four 19-year-old and two 17-year-old Afghans. They were taken into custody by the police shortly after the fire almost two weeks ago.

In a first hearing, the suspects are said to have stated, in the presence of an Athens lawyer, to be innocent; an Afghan compatriot in Moria accused them of arson because he was a Pashtun and they belonged to the Hasara tribe.

12,000 migrants were left homeless

The previously completely overcrowded Moria refugee camp was almost completely destroyed in a major fire on the night of September 8th to 9th. The authorities quickly assumed that the migrants themselves had set fire to it because the fire broke out in different places at the same time. The approximately 12,000 migrants were made homeless overnight. After that, there was chaos on the island until a makeshift tent camp was set up, into which around 10,000 people have moved so far.

Migrants on Lesbos have long been demanding to be removed from the island entirely – some have been waiting there for over a year under extremely poor conditions for their asylum decision. Humanitarian organizations also support the demand of the people. However, Athens is sticking to the EU’s 2016 agreement with Turkey.

Accordingly, all migrants must remain on the islands until their asylum procedure is completed. Those who do not get asylum have to return to Turkey. With reference to Corona, Turkey has not taken back migrants with rejected asylum applications for months.

According to the government, 243 refugees have now tested positive for the corona virus on Lesbos. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Monday that the average age of those infected was 24 and that most cases were asymptomatic. 160 tests were negative, the majority of which were police officers and officials who came into contact with migrants.