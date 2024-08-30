He Israeli Army continues for the third consecutive day deployed in the Jenin governorate, where this Friday killed a Hamas leader and, as in other points of the northern West Bank occupied Gaza – which has killed more than 650 Palestinians since 7 October – has left a trail of destruction that reminds many Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

“While I speak with you I can hear gunshots, explosions and the movement of excavators throughout the city.”said journalist Tareq M., also a researcher for the Palestinian NGO Al-Haq, in a video conference with the media today from Jenin.

“We don’t know what’s coming next, there are a lot of bulldozers and the destruction is total,” added the journalist, who said that even the streets are unusable for cars and hospitals are surrounded.

Refugee camp in Nur Shams. Photo:EFE Share

Meanwhile, a volunteer doctor from the Palestinian Red Crescent was shot in the hand and two other emergency technicians were shrapnel wounded in Jenin, This organization denounced after Israel attacked one of its ambulances.

Since Wednesday, Israel has killed 11 people here. This morning, the army announced the death of Hamas’ head of operations in Jenin, Wasem Hazem, after a drone attack on the vehicle he was in.

Hazem was killed along with two other militants who tried to flee the vehicle on foot, according to an explicit video released by the Army, before being shot down from the air.

The other two dead are Maysara Suleiman Masharqa and Arafat Muhamad Amer, claimed by the armed wing of Fatah in Jenin and Islamic Jihad, respectively.

So far this year alone, Israel has killed 91 Palestinians In this West Bank governorate, according to an analysis by EFE based on health data and military reports, Jenin is the deadliest area, followed by Tulkarem, with 85 Palestinians killed in 2024.

At least 20 Palestinians killed

Israeli strikes destroy refugee camp. Photo:EFE Share

With these three deaths there are already 20 Palestinians killed, Most of them young militants, since early Wednesday morning, when Israel launched a large-scale “anti-terrorist operation” in the north of the West Bank, a bastion of Palestinian armed resistance.

“So far, the forces They have eliminated 20 terrorists in exchanges of fire and airstrikes and have arrested 17 suspects linked to terrorist activities. “They have also destroyed dozens of explosive devices and confiscated numerous weapons,” the army said in a statement.

The raid on the town of Tulkarem and its Nur Shams refugee camp ended early Thursday after Israel shot dead the leader of the local Islamic Jihad brigade, Mohamed Jaber ‘Abu Shujaa’, as well as three other militants claimed as martyrs by Hamas.

Also, an old man with 62-year-old intellectual disability, Ayed Abu al Haija, was murdered in his home Palestinian sources confirmed that Al Haija was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. He was a refugee from the city of Haifa.

Tulkarem, West Bank. Photo:EFE Share

“The destruction in the Nur Shams Camp “It’s (like in) Gaza,” a resident of the Nur Shams camp told EFE today via messenger, asking to remain anonymous for his safety.

“Everything is destroyed and there is no infrastructure, “electricity, water pipes, sewage systems. There are houses on fire, homes and roads demolished and destroyed by bulldozers,” he added.

In Tubas governorate, in the Palestinian refugee camp of Faraa, four more people were also killed in an Israeli drone attack on Wednesday, before the army withdrew from the area yesterday.

Gestures of international condemnation

The deadly Israeli raids have caused concern both at the UN and among authorities in countries such as Türkiye, Spain, Venezuela or the United Kingdom, who have criticized the methods used and the destruction caused to the civilian population.

“This unnecessary and disproportionate use of force and increase in executions summary and directed to specific objectives “It is alarming”denounced from Geneva the spokesperson for the UN Office for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, at the beginning of the Israeli military operation.

Following the raids in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the Gaza war began on October 7 has exceeded 650, according to Palestinian health figures.

EFE

