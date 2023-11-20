Once again a boat accident off the Italian island of Lampedusa has claimed lives. A toddler died after a refugee boat from Tunisia capsized. Eight people are still missing.

bA small child has died in a new ship accident off the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa. The girl, who was only one year and eight months old, died on Monday when a refugee boat from Tunisia capsized, the authorities announced in the evening. Eight other inmates, including two other small children, were still missing. The boat with more than 50 people on board capsized in heavy seas when Lampedusa was already in sight.

The small island is one of the hubs of irregular migration to Europe because it is close to Africa. Nevertheless, the crossing with the boats, which are often barely seaworthy, is extremely dangerous. In total, almost 150,000 people without regular papers have arrived in Italy by sea since January. Many of the boats start from the Tunisian port city of Sfax.

According to eyewitnesses, the little girl was on board with her mother. After the accident, the woman was able to keep her child afloat despite the high waves until emergency services arrived. However, the girl had apparently already swallowed too much sea water and was severely hypothermic. Before it could be brought into port, it died.