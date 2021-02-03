NAfter the violent death of a 25-year-old Afghan in a refugee accommodation in Großkrotzenburg near Hanau in Hesse, the residents of the facility are demanding clarification from the authorities. 38 people from the shared accommodation signed an open letter to District Administrator Thorsten Stolz (SPD) and Großkrotzenburg Mayor Thorsten Bauroth (independent).

According to a police report, there was an argument between 22-year-old Niaz from Afghanistan and a 33-year-old Somali in mid-January. The younger man was killed with knife wounds. He died in the shelter. As his roommates at the time describe in the letter, the young man bled to death in front of the facility’s escape door. They ask whether his death could have been prevented. The alleged perpetrator was a convicted criminal who had served a prison sentence before his stay in Großkrotzenburg after he had also attacked and injured a roommate with a knife in an accommodation in Maintal. That was not known in the shared accommodation.

The offender was psychologically conspicuous

“Nobody warned us of the dangers of this man, with whom we had to share the same accommodation and that means the same hallways, some the same kitchen and one of us even had to share his bedroom,” the letter says. Since the Somali spoke neither German nor English, communication with him was difficult. The roommates describe his behavior as psychologically conspicuous and threatening towards other residents. He always had a knife with him.

According to their account, the letter writers therefore turned to the responsible asylum officer and his superiors several times. Their warnings were not taken seriously. The decision to return a man who has been convicted of a serious act of violence to a communal accommodation facility is criticized.

The question is who is responsible for this and for the consequences. The residents also point out that the escape door has long been defective and is jammed. That’s why Niaz didn’t manage to open the door. The young man, who is characterized as calm and friendly, was fatally hit in front of the door. It was some residents who overpowered the perpetrator and held the dying man until the emergency services came. Contrary to what is shown in some media, there was no security service, and no one from the community was there.

District Administrator: Land must change procedures

Main-Kinzig District Administrator Stolz condemned the fatal attack on request and expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victim. With a view to the circumstances of the crime and the background of the alleged perpetrator, the thoughts expressed by the roommates should be understood humanely. Even the top of the district has no understanding that people are not housed centrally between a prison sentence and the announced deportation. The appropriate consequences would have to be drawn from the incident and the procedure would have to be changed at the state level.

Under the current circumstances, the local immigration authorities would have no other options to accommodate such people. However, in the specific case, the competent authority of the Main-Kinzig district did not give any indications of possible misconduct, neither from the roommates nor from the employees on site. The Somali had been doing various non-profit jobs in the accommodation for around a year, and his work behavior was not objectionable. The man kept the appointments with the probation service. Therefore, there was no reason to move to separate accommodation or other preventive measures.

Großkrotzenburg’s mayor Bauroth could not be reached in the past few days despite multiple requests for a statement.