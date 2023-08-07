The athlete posted a letter on social media in which World Athletics confirms that she can play for Poland with immediate effect. The website of the global athletics federation also states that it will represent Poland from August 6 of this year.

Tsimanoeskaja said during the Tokyo Olympics that she had been expelled from Belarus’ Olympic squad after openly criticizing her “incompetent and negligent coaches.” At Haneda airport, just as she was about to be returned to Minsk, she enlisted the help of the police and the IOC, who managed to prevent her return. She then received a visa for humanitarian reasons at the Polish embassy in Tokyo and later also received Polish nationality.

“I am extremely happy, but I also feel a bit strange because everything happened so quickly and suddenly,” the 26-year-old sprinter wrote on Instagram. “There is still a chance that I will go to the World Cup in Budapest.” The World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital start on August 19.