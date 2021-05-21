In Germany, a Syrian refugee attacked a gay couple and killed one of them. This is reported by Euronews.

The 21-year-old attacker attacked a pair of 53 and 55-year-old men as they strolled through the center of Dresden. He stabbed them from behind with a kitchen knife. One of the victims died and the other was seriously injured. According to the man, he attacked the couple, as he considers homosexuality “a grave sin.”

Police detained the Syrian three weeks after the attack. He was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. The court sentenced the offender to life imprisonment.

The attacker arrived in Germany from Syria in 2015 and received refugee status. Earlier, the man had already been convicted of supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization banned in Russia and attacking a prison guard.

Prior to that, it was reported that a German soldier pretended to be a refugee from Syria for a year and planned a terrorist attack. The prosecutor’s office accused the officer of preparing “a serious act of violent subversive activity.” According to the investigation, he stole weapons and ammunition from the military base in order to organize a terrorist attack against the leaders of the country, “friendly to refugees.”