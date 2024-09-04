Der von einem jungen Syrer ausgeführte Terroranschlag des „Islamischen Staats“ in Solingen beschäftigt auch Sylke Marx. Denn unweit der Büroräume von Flux in der Hildesheimer Nordstadt hat jahrelang Abu Walaa gepredigt, der Chefanwerber des IS in Deutschland. Er sitzt inzwischen in Haft, und sein Moscheeverein ist längst verboten. „Aber Hildesheim ist bekannt dafür, einen Nährboden zu bieten“, sagt Marx. Nach dem Anschlag von Solingen hätten sich die Helfer von Flux vorgenommen, noch wachsamer zu sein und genauer hinzugucken. „Wer könnte sich radikalisieren? Vor allem: Sind die Jugendlichen auf einem guten Weg?“

Das Attentat von Solingen hat die Bundesrepublik erschüttert. Danach schnürte die Bundesregierung ein Maßnahmenpaket, das auch Verschärfungen des Asylrechts beinhaltet. Und es gibt Rufe nach weiteren Maßnahmen, so fordert der Landkreistag einen „vollständigen Aufnahmestopp“ als „Ultima Ratio“. Wie sehen angesichts dessen Flüchtlingshelfer ihre Arbeit? Worauf kommt es aus ihrer Sicht jetzt an, was müsste sich ändern?

„Gewalt hat keiner von uns erlebt“

Sylke Marx und die anderen Helfer halten von den vorgeschlagenen Verschärfungen wenig. „Ich bin dafür, dass Straffällige abgeschoben werden. Aber einen generellen Aufnahmestopp lehnen wir bei Flux alle ab.“ Auch die schon länger geplante Bezahlkarte findet die Helferin „diskriminierend“. Insgesamt wird ihr zu negativ über Flüchtlinge gesprochen und berichtet. „90 Prozent unserer Erfahrungen sind positiv“, hebt Marx hervor, die auf der Herfahrt aus ihrem Wohnort Nordstemmen allerdings gerade an einem großen Polizeiaufgebot vorbeikam. Vor dem nahe gelegenen Bahnhof in Sarstedt wurde ein Mann erstochen. Wie sich herausstellt, handelte es sich bei dem Opfer um den Inhaber einer Flüchtlingsunterkunft und beim Täter um einen Bewohner aus dem Irak.

Marx schwant bereits, dass dies für Diskussionen sorgen wird. Auch die Beratungsräume von Flux liegen in einer Flüchtlingsunterkunft. „Gewalt hat aber noch keiner von uns erlebt“, sagt sie. „Ganz im Gegenteil, wir werden häufig gefragt, ob man uns die Tasche hochtragen soll.“

In Waiblingen ist der Vorplatz eines Flüchtlingswohnheims leer, keine Wäsche hängt auf der Leine, keine spielenden Kinder sind zu sehen. 2015 war das anders, da trommelten und feierten die Asylbewerber häufig gemeinsam mit ehrenamtlichen Helfern auf dem Platz vor dem Heim. Barbara Clauß steht etwas verloren vor der sanierungsbedürftigen Einrichtung des Landkreises. Die 71 Jahre alte ehemalige Sonderschulpädagogin ist eine von zwei Ehrenamtlichen, die sich noch im Netzwerk Asyl Neustadt-Hohenacker engagieren.

Es fehlt an Helfern

„Die ehrenamtliche Arbeit hat sich seit Corona stark verändert“, sagt sie. Von ursprünglich mehr als zwanzig Helfern ist nur eine Handvoll geblieben: Clauß und eine noch ältere Frau betreuen die Bewohner des Heims direkt; ein paar ältere Männer organisieren eine gefragte Fahrradwerkstatt. „Wenn Sie diese ehrenamtliche Arbeit für die Flüchtlinge ernsthaft machen wollen, dann ist das ein Rund-um-die-Uhr-Job. Viele Helfer waren damals schon im Rentenalter und schieden mit einem Burn-out-Syndrom aus“, sagt Clauß. Verändert habe sich auch die Klientel. Es seien weniger alleinstehende Männer, sondern häufiger Familien, vor allem aus Syrien, Afghanistan oder Somalia, nur wenige aus der Ukraine: „Die haben eher private Unterkünfte.“

One ​​of the few: Barbara Clauß from the asylum support group in Waiblingen Rüdiger Soldt

The two women usually visit the accommodation once a week and offer their help. The murder in Solingen has not changed that. “As soon as we noticed someone, we always spoke to the social workers immediately. But I believe that people who become radicalized like that are not with us,” says Barbara Clauß. The demand for support with integration is even growing because the bureaucracy is becoming more and more complicated: “What do you do, for example, if you can only withdraw 50 euros with your payment card and want to buy a used bed on Kleinanzeigen.de that costs more?” The authorities are so overloaded that a refugee whose tolerated status is being extended at the office actually has to make the next appointment straight away – otherwise he has no chance of getting the next extension in time.

Successful integration, says Clauß, often fails because of small things: “We are currently helping a woman from Ghana who can do a nursing training course at the Katharinenhospital in Stuttgart, where there is an urgent need. However, the daycare center’s administration will only give the mother a full-time daycare place once she has an employment contract.” It is difficult to achieve something like this. The initiative actually needs more volunteers.

“Mama Asperg” is against a new initial reception centre

Twenty kilometers away, in the small town of Asperg near Ludwigsburg, the Asylum Working Group, which organizes a café and a bicycle repair shop, just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Gabriele Bäßler, a Green local councilor, has been involved from the beginning. The refugees used to call her “Mama Asperg” because the mother of six children, wife of a police officer and recipient of the Federal Cross of Merit was always there when there was a problem in the refugee home. Today she is one of those who warn against society being overwhelmed.

She therefore spoke out against the construction of a new state reception centre near Asperg: “If this LEA were built for a thousand people, we would lose track of things and we would lose helpers.” You always have to keep an eye on what is going on in the accommodation: “I always look to see if there is an extra mattress, what is happening there. If necessary, you react with a round table.” But there is simply a lack of helpers. “We are therefore happy that we now have naturalised refugees who have been here for ten years, who are fully integrated, who work – and who are now also volunteering with us.”

The work of many full-time helpers has not become any easier in recent times either. Ute Grütter has been working in the integration sector for 45 years and is team leader in the youth migration service of the CJD-Nord in Hamburg. Her work is threatened with cuts due to the federal government’s savings in the 2024/2025 budget, she says. The youth migration service offers integration courses for teenagers and young adults, financed by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs.

On the third floor opposite Hamburg Central Station, around 180 participants learn German every day. They are mainly Ukrainians, Afghans and Syrians, and recently also an increasing number of Latin Americans who have also applied for asylum – albeit without much chance. Many of the refugees are highly motivated, say the helpers. But there is also a lot of frustration. For example, due to precarious residence permits. And because there is often not enough time to learn enough German to overcome the high hurdles for starting an apprenticeship.

Living with the “red line”

One example is the young man from Guinea who went through an integration course. His asylum application was rejected, he appealed against it and hoped to find training before the final decision was made so that he could stay. This jump from the asylum system to the work system is called a change of lane. But soon he has an appointment at the administrative court. He will probably be rejected, combined with the obligation to leave the country. Nevertheless, the man will probably stay. He has no papers and Guinea does not cooperate with deportations.

The young man has an “incredible drive” but is completely thwarted, says Svenja Heinrich, one of the advisors at the Youth Migration Service. “We have someone who would go straight into the trades, where there is a huge shortage of skilled workers. But his potential is not being tapped,” she says. “What good is it to us if we subsidize the man for years with a temporary residence permit, provide him with accommodation, but he is not allowed to work? What does that do to him?”

Grütter and Heinrich criticize a “focus on deportations” that politicians are pursuing in response to the Solingen attack. Young people with motivation often get stuck due to immigration issues, says Grütter. “They often live in constant uncertainty and fear of being deported.” Grütter speaks of a life with “the red line”: a red line is drawn across the green paper for toleration, which legally means a suspension of deportation. This leads to psychological stress and a perceived life in the “holding pattern.”

Politicians need to simplify the procedures and invest more money in integration, prevention and education, not less, says Grütter. “We need young people, but how do we deal with them?” A clerk at the immigration office told her that the wrong people are often deported, says Grütter. Namely those who do everything right and cooperate with the authorities.