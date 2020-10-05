In Krefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, unknown persons set fire to the cars of two activists of the Seebrücke movement at the end of September. The movement announced on Monday. The pier is committed to safe escape routes and the acceptance of refugees in Germany. The activists suspect a right-wing extremist background.

“We see this attack as a direct reaction to our commitment to human rights, to sea rescue and to the evacuation of all Greek camps,” said Martina K. She is one of those affected along with Georg M.

According to the pier, the activists’ cars were set on fire on the night of September 30th. There was considerable property damage. Not far from the crime scene in the Bockum district, according to the organization, there were 17 swastika graffiti in mid-September. A pier sticker was attached to one of the two cars parked one behind the other.

There is said to have been an explosives attack as early as June

The pier, which has been involved in evacuating the overcrowded camps on the Greek islands and organizing demonstrations for months, is already talking about the second right-wing attack aimed at those active in their movement. According to this, there had already been an explosives attack on the apartment of an activist in Einbeck in June.

According to reports from the Krefeld police and public prosecutor’s office, a taxi driver noticed the burning cars and alerted the fire department, who were able to put out the fire. The act was committed by strangers. So far there has not been a letter of confession. The police assume that there was deliberate arson. It examines a political background that determines the police state security.

Georg M., Martina K.’s partner, has, like her, been politically active in Krefeld for many years. Both not only campaigned for the admission of refugees, but also organized protests against the corona denier movement, among other things. Again and again both appeared as speakers. M. told the Tagesspiegel on Monday: “We are sticking to our commitment. We will not be intimidated. “