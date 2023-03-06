Monday, March 6, 2023
Refugee | A huge fire destroyed around 12,000 people’s homes in a refugee camp in Bangladesh

March 6, 2023
There were no reports of deaths or injuries on Sunday.

in Bangladesh A fire in a refugee camp inhabited by the Rohingya minority destroyed about 2,000 homes and left about 12,000 people homeless on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the afternoon local time in Kutupalong, one of the world’s largest refugee settlement centers. The camp, built mostly of bamboo sticks and tarps, instantly turned into a sea of ​​flames.

“My place of residence has been destroyed by fire. My shop also burned down. The fire took everything from me, absolutely everything,” said a 30-year-old Rohingya man to AFP Mamun Johar.

The fire destroyed at least 35 mosques used by refugees and 21 educational centers. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The fire was brought under control within a couple of hours after it started. The cause of the fire was not clear on Sunday.

Fires are common in refugee camps, where about one million Rohingya refugees live in miserable conditions. Most of the inhabitants of the camps fled the violence of the Myanmar armed forces in 2017.

“Four to five people live as a family in each hut, and at least half of the population are women and children,” described the Qatari media al-Jazeera supplier Tanvir Chowdbury conditions in the camps.

In the worst refugee camp fire in March 2021, at least 15 people died and 50,000 lost their places of residence.

