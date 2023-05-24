In addition to the fame and prestige enjoyed by the winner of this prestigious award, the committee also grants the novelist a financial prize that he shares equally with the translator, in an effort to emphasize the pioneering role of translators in this field.

Thus, Gosbudinov and Angela Rudel, who translated his novel into English, will receive a financial reward of 50,000 pounds sterling, which they will share equally.

And the novel “Refuge of Time” has been translated into several languages, and it was published in French in 2021 by the “Galimar” house, under the title “Country of the Past.”

The novel transports the reader to a “clinic for the past” dedicated to people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The clinic is divided into floors, each of which is meticulously designed to transport patients a decade in the past.

In doing so, each floor of this clinic takes those who have lost their memories on a journey into the past.

But instead of people with Alzheimer’s disease, this clinic witnesses an influx of healthy people who want to escape the horrors of modern life, thus a battle between the past and the present breaks out.

The president of the jury, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, praised “a wonderful novel full of irony and sadness.”

She added, in a statement to reporters, that this novel “is a profound work that deals with a very contemporary issue: What happens to us when we lose our memories?”

Soleimani also stressed that “translator Angela Rudel was able brilliantly” to convey the author’s “style” and “language”.