Anyone who taps fuel with a fuel card from the boss knows the jokes: ‘Can’t you fill mine too? Hey, if you’re going to fill up, bring me a jerry can too’. It is the same genre of jokes as the neighbor who suggests ‘put his car next to it’ when you are washing the car on the street.

Hopefully we don’t have to tell you that you should not fill strange tanks with the fuel card that belongs to your car. Take an example of this couple from Rotterdam. A man had a Renault from the company, including a fuel card. In June he got injured and had to call in sick for work. He was also no longer able to drive.

The woman went to refuel with the company pass

Although the man was at home on sick leave, his fuel card was used once. This happened just one day before the man went back to work. The company requested the camera images at the gas station and there it was seen how the man’s wife threw fuel into a Volkswagen Golf for 50 euros. And that is not allowed.

The man was summarily fired for theft of company property and a disrupted employment relationship, reports RTL News. And indeed all because of one refueling with the company’s fuel card. You can wonder with these kinds of stories whether there was no more play and whether this was not the perfect opportunity to clean up.

The man defended that the woman had filled up with the pass so that she could take him to work in the Gulf, because she was not allowed to drive the Renault of the company. However, the man himself came to the shop the next day in his Renault and said that he had ‘forgotten’ to tell his boss that his wife had started tapping fuel with the fuel card.

The man should have declared the costs

The man went to court and demanded his job back or a severance payment of 52,000 euros. The judge ruled against the man: ‘It is impossible to see why the employee, if he had actually been brought in by his wife’s private car, could not have advanced the fuel himself and then possibly declared this to his employer.’