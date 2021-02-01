MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – Refueling was significantly more expensive in January than in December. On a national monthly average, a liter of Super E10 cost 1.351 euros, as the ADAC announced on Monday. That is 12 cents more than in the previous month. Diesel rose in price by 12.4 cents to 1.233 euros. This means that both fuels are only a few cents cheaper than in February 2020, before oil and fuel prices collapsed in the wake of the Corona crisis.

However, the development of the pandemic is not decisive for the current increase. Rather, two government measures come together here: At the turn of the year, the temporary reduction in VAT ended and the CO2 tax started. According to ADAC, that adds up to 10 to 11 cents per liter.

The most expensive day of the month for gasoline drivers was January 31, with an average of 1.37 euros per liter of E10. For diesel drivers it was January 17th with 1.244 euros./ruc/DP/jha