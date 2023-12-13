Home page politics

The traffic lights still came to an agreement. A plan for the 2024 budget is in place. One thing is already clear: it will have noticeable consequences.

Berlin – The budget flop before the Constitutional Court had put the traffic light coalition in trouble – now the SPD, Greens and FDP have found a solution. After four weeks of constant hanging. Ultimately, what was sought was to square the circle: new money, as few cuts as possible and, according to the FDP's categorical demand, to stay away from the debt brake and possible tax increases.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Co. have now agreed that savings should be made. “That hurts me,” explained Scholz’s deputy Robert Habeck (Greens) on Wednesday afternoon (December 13th). But the red pencil is not used everywhere. Many detailed questions are still open anyway. The first Results and their consequences for Germany at a glance:

Citizens' money, tax allowance, aid to Ukraine and industry – no savings are made here:

The recent focus of the debate has been citizens' money. The planned increase is apparently coming. It is important that “there will be no reduction in social standards,” emphasized Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). However, some additional services will probably be canceled. According to Lindner, more “accuracy” in social benefits should also save 1.5 billion euros.

Apparently there are no compromises either basic tax allowance . According to reports, it will rise from 10,908 to 11,784 euros. There was no word of any change to these plans on Wednesday. The child allowance should also increase to 6,612 euros. Lindner had just called for both steps.

. According to reports, it will rise from 10,908 to 11,784 euros. There was no word of any change to these plans on Wednesday. The child allowance should also increase to 6,612 euros. Lindner had just called for both steps. That too remains untouched Help for Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. The direct aid from Germany to Ukraine planned in the 2024 budget will remain at eight billion euros, assured Lindner. Chancellor Scholz even agreed to a possible follow-up. If Ukraine's situation on the front worsens or other supporters cut their donations, “we will have to respond to that,” he said.

in the Russian war of aggression. The direct aid from Germany to Ukraine planned in the 2024 budget will remain at eight billion euros, assured Lindner. Chancellor Scholz even agreed to a possible follow-up. If Ukraine's situation on the front worsens or other supporters cut their donations, “we will have to respond to that,” he said. In any case, the industry should not suffer from the savings in some relevant areas. According to Lindner, the Electricity tax lowered as planned – it will cost the state around three billion euros. Also Tax relief from the “Growth Opportunities Act” remain firmly planned.

lowered as planned – it will cost the state around three billion euros. Also remain firmly planned. Even if “climate-damaging subsidies” (see below) are generally focused, several privileges should remain: At the Company car tax at the Diesel and at the Commuter allowance Apparently no changes are planned. Despite demands from the Greens to the contrary.

at the and at the Apparently no changes are planned. Despite demands from the Greens to the contrary. Also the Subsidies for the planned chip factories in East Germany should flow, as Habeck's State Secretary Michael Kellner (Greens) confirmed.

Consequences for heating, refueling etc.: Where fresh money should come from

In addition to savings, the traffic light also wants to raise new funds – a sensitive issue, especially for the FDP. In its search for financial sources, the coalition has now found what it is looking for CO₂ price . The planned change will take effect from January 1st: 45 euros per tonne of CO2 will then flow to the state instead of 40 euros as planned. The GroKo had originally planned it that way. The Co2 price is currently 30 euros. The increase should be that Refueling and heating with fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas become more expensive . The CO2 price should actually have risen at the beginning of 2023 – to 40 euros. When the canceled plans were announced, the foreign trade association for mineral oil and energy expected 3 cents more per liter of gasoline or diesel tagesschau.de reported.

. The planned change will take effect from January 1st: 45 euros per tonne of CO2 will then flow to the state instead of 40 euros as planned. The GroKo had originally planned it that way. The Co2 price is currently 30 euros. The increase should be that . The CO2 price should actually have risen at the beginning of 2023 – to 40 euros. When the canceled plans were announced, the foreign trade association for mineral oil and energy expected 3 cents more per liter of gasoline or diesel tagesschau.de reported. The traffic light is also reportedly planning one Kerosene tax on domestic flights. To date, aircraft fuel has not been taxed separately.

on domestic flights. To date, aircraft fuel has not been taxed separately. One that was already announced in the coalition agreement should now come quickly.Plastic levy“. Plastic manufacturers are expected to contribute 1.4 billion euros to the budget in the future.

Climate-damaging subsidies, electric car purchase bonuses – this is where the red flag comes in

Criticism has been around for a long time “climate-damaging subsidies” . Lindner recently signaled his willingness to talk here. Now it should be painted. This should bring three billion euros in savings.

. Lindner recently signaled his willingness to talk here. Now it should be painted. This should bring three billion euros in savings. Also at the E-car purchase bonus Also known as the “environmental bonus”, the traffic lights want to save money. The bonus will expire earlier than planned, said Habeck – but he did not initially give a specific date.

Also known as the “environmental bonus”, the traffic lights want to save money. The bonus will expire earlier than planned, said Habeck – but he did not initially give a specific date. There should also be cuts at the Solar funding give.

give. One that was actually planned is to be deleted billion-dollar subsidy for fees for the electricity grid as the dpa learned from coalition circles.

as the dpa learned from coalition circles. The increased citizen's allowance remains. Nevertheless, they should Social spending sink. Sanctions for not accepting jobs and an end to bonuses for further training are, according to information from the Handelsblatts intended for this. Lindner is also focusing on savings through better placement of Ukrainian refugees, for example, in the labor market.

“We don’t like doing them, of course, but they are necessary so that we can get there with the money we have available.”

“That hurts me.”

Rail should remain the focus: redeploy instead of cutting

The coalition has chosen an interesting approach to the railway. The Greens in particular had repeatedly brought the importance of rail to the fore. Now it should German railway be spared from savings. However, the company should help – through privatization proceeds, as Lindner explained. A possible candidate is the freight subsidiary Schenker. According to Habeck, the funds are being reallocated in favor of other financing channels. The climate fund affected by the Constitutional Court ruling is expected to receive 12.7 billion euros less.

Controversial topic of debt brake: Is everything clear? Not quite

Has the overnight agreement also clarified everything on the issue of the debt brake? Rather not. For now, the FDP has got its way. However, Scholz left a back door open. In particular, in the event of a new situation in Ukraine, he did not rule out resorting to suspension of the brakes.

The traffic light is also examining an exception to the debt brake for further payments for the people affected by the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley in 2021. She will approach the Union as the largest opposition faction and seek their support for this step. Negative signals immediately came from the CDU. “This is not a new natural disaster,” said Union Parliamentary Secretary Thorsten Frei.

The Green parliamentary group, however, called for a reform of the debt brake on Wednesday afternoon. This is necessary for the modernization of Germany. (fn with material from Reuters and AFP)