Motorists were advised to avoid gas stations that are located on highways, but do not belong to any federal network. This advice was given by Maxim Ryazanov, technical director of the Fresh Auto network of car dealerships, Prime reports.

He explained that it is at such gas stations that there is a high probability of refueling with low-quality fuel, which can lead to failure of the engine or fuel system. The expert noted that at chain filling stations there are supplies of low-quality gasoline, but brands that value their reputation try to comply with the standards, and solve possible problems very quickly.

Ryazanov said that the best option is refueling at a gas station within the city, regardless of the brand.

Earlier, automobile expert Yegor Vasiliev revealed a way to save gasoline. According to him, first of all, it is necessary to refrain from sudden braking and acceleration. “It is necessary to constantly predict the development of the situation on the road in order to avoid unnecessary acceleration,” he stressed. It is more economical to drive at the minimum engine speed, for which you should use higher gears. It is also worth turning off unnecessary energy consumers in the car, including the air conditioner, and even closing the windows.

On April 17, it became known that the Russians had cut their spending on gasoline by almost a quarter in the first quarter of this year. The average check at a gas station was 1228 rubles. Analysts note that citizens have begun to refuse to travel by their own car, preferring a taxi. The total volume of transactions for taxi payments in the first quarter increased by 11 percent, and the average bill was 275 rubles. Among the leaders in ordering a taxi, in addition to Moscow and St. Petersburg, were Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk and Perm.