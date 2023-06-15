Given the intense heat that plagues a large part of the national territory, the state of Puebla has devised an innovative solution to mitigate the effects of this heat wave. Its about First National Festival of Azulitos and Michesan unprecedented event that will take place in the picturesque city of Cholula. The appointment is scheduled for June 15 to 18, 2023during the next weekend.

The Great Pyramid of Cholulamajestic and emblematic, will serve as the setting for this singular festivity of azulitos and miches, attracting the attention of exhibitors from various regions of the Mexican Republic.

Best of all, the Admission to the event will be completely free.thus becoming a highly attractive option for those who want to relieve the sweltering summer heat.

When and what bands will be?

This First National Azulitos and Miches Festival will not only delight attendees with a wide variety of blue drinks, popularly known as “smurfs”, but it will also have a gastronomic area specially designed to satisfy the most demanding palates. In addition, a captivating artistic forum has been prepared that will become the perfect setting for the presentation of talented artists.

Access to the festival will be possible from 11:00 in the morning until 12:00 at night, allowing visitors to enjoy a refreshing experience both during the day and at night. Within the varied billboard of shows, the participation of renowned groups such as Niche Group and Adolescent’sas well as various rock bands that will entertain the days of the event.

In case you find yourself in the dilemma of how to celebrate Father’s Day, the First National Festival of Azulitos and Miches is presented as an excellent option to enjoy with the family. It is worth mentioning that the organizers have emphasized that the sale of blue tiles or alcohol to minors will not be allowed, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a safe and family environment for all attendees.

Now, you will wonder what ingredients make up an authentic blue. This refreshing drink is made with a combination of blue energy drink, lemon soda, vodka, gummies to decorate and blue powder.

The glass, like the traditional michelada, is frosted, thus providing an aesthetic and refreshing touch. So, if you still do not have defined plans for this weekend, do not hesitate to go to the First National Festival of Azulitos and Miches in Cholula, Puebla, and delight yourself with this innovative proposal that promises to be a unique and revitalizing experience for all the senses. .