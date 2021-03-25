Dubai (Union)

The Referees Department of the Football Association organized a refresher workshop for the referees’ evaluators, with the participation of 25 residents, with the aim of activating and developing information and capabilities within the continuous education process for all members of the arbitration corps.

The workshop focused on developing the work of the referees’ evaluators, as the evaluators evaluated the refereeing team for the friendly international match between Jordan and Lebanon, which took place at the Etihad Awanah Stadium, as a practical application aimed at each evaluator evaluating the performance and decisions of the match referee team, and after the end of the match and the end of the evaluation process And each evaluator entered the evaluation process on the Football Association’s electronic system, as is the case in local competitions, where each evaluation is reviewed separately, and the evaluator is discussed in cases Which needs to be improved properly evaluated method.

The Referees Department is keen to hold technical workshops for the referee evaluators on an ongoing basis throughout the sports season.