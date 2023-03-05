There is a refresh for the Golf 8 imminent. This is all going to happen.

The Volkswagen Golf has been the bestseller of the Wolfsburg brand for years. Lately it’s been a little less. The market is therefore completely different. Everyone needs an EV (Volkswagen ID3), wants a crossover (Tiguan) and opts for an electric crossover (ID4). It’s not just that. The Volkswagen Golf 8 comes from the time when they had to clean up the rubble of dieselgate. The brand bet on many EVs in a short time.

That is why the Golf 8 is not a huge step forward compared to the Golf 7. Yes, there are new engines, new features and a new look, but a lot has also remained the same. Consider the wheelbase and track width, for example. The Golf is far too good to call it a flop, but it seemed a bit like it didn’t get the attention that previous generations did.

New steering wheel

That is rectified with the Golf 8 refresh. Volkswagen is currently busy testing with the renewed C-segmenter. That reports Carscoops. Quite a few things are going to change. To start with the appearance.

Don’t expect huge changes there. At Volkswagen, design is almost always an evolution, not a revolution. Think about the changes that the ID3 facelift has received and you’re pretty warm. So a different bumper, headlight, set of wheels and the like.

This is the current interior

Expect major changes to the interior. That will really kick in. Or, as with the VVD, they say: the interior is being tackled very hard!”. The interior will be made of nicer materials. It’s not bad in the Gulf 8 now, but it used to be a USP of the Gulf.

Today it’s ‘conform to class’. More importantly, the old infotainment system is being overhauled. There will be a new 12-inch screen for the standard models and a whopping 15-inch for the extended system. It is important that Volkswagen also abandons the cheap touchpads. Those are now just premium buttons again. This steering wheel will find its way into all kinds of Volkswagen products. So not only Golf drivers will experience the benefit.

In addition, there will be ‘smart air ventilation grilles’ that take into account where the person in question is sitting. This way you can cool (or heat) more effectively, while using less energy. The brigade of driving assistants will also be expanded in Wolfsburg.

Technique Golf 8 refresher

Then the technique. The Golf 8 is still on the MQB Evo platform. That will get a little update. So count on more comfort and more stable handling. The engines are basically all old acquaintances. Logical, VW will of course not develop new petrol engines.

The Golf 8 will be the last Golf with the old-fashioned blow engine. The engines will be slightly modified, so count on slightly more power and fewer emissions thanks to a greater degree of electrification. It starts with the 1.0 eTSI three-cylinder, above that is a 1.5 eTSI. The 2.0 TSI will of course return for the Golf GTI and Golf R.

In addition to the mild hybrids, there are also plug-in hybrids. Volkswagen finally says goodbye to the 1.4 TSI. That will be a 1.5 TSI. The six-speed DSG is also replaced by a seven-speed DSG. In terms of power, it will increase to no less than 272 hp.

Fully electric versions like the old e-Golf will not be made, simply because there is an ID3 for those who wish. What is also not yet certain is the return of the TDI engine. In the Netherlands, this has been completely phased out for the Golf.

Then all the introduction date. We are betting on the first photos at the end of this year and a market introduction early next year.

