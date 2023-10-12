Such a good car like this refreshed GLA45 AMG sprints faster than your Subaru Impreza!

It is one of the nicest crossovers: the Mercedes GLA in AMG gear. Where the A45 is ‘over-subtle’ in appearance, the GLA45 has a slightly less striking appearance. Especially because it is basically a pretty good compact crossover. Well, crossover. The seating position in the GLA is slightly higher and the weight saves about ten kilos compared to the hatchback. Think of it as an A for people who often have to drive over speed bumps. The GLA was given a facelift six months ago (Model care), but the ’45’ was still devoid of it. Until now, because this is the refreshed GLA45 AMG!

We say refreshed GLA45 AMG, but officially the name is ‘Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4Matic+’. Mercedes seems to be stuck with the BMW ///M problem. Everyone chooses the Competition for a BMW M product, so they will not be supplying normal models anytime soon.

At Mercedes we also see a ‘non-S’ model less and less often. Strange: in the United States you can only get the non-S and not the ‘S’.

Amendments

The amendments on the refreshed GLA45 AMG are quite modest. That was of course also the case with the regular GLA. The front has been tightened slightly and there are new air intakes. The headlights are also new, the LED units have a slightly different layout.

Optionally you can even get Multibeam LED headlights. Another change is that you now get an AMG logo on the nose, above the Mercedes star in the grille. There are also new LED lights at the rear.

The refreshed GLA45 AMG rolls on 19-inch alloy as standard, 20-inch is also possible. The 21-inch wheels you see in the photos are of course also optional. In the interior we see the latest AMG sports steering wheel and a newer version of the MBUX system. In terms of upholstery, you can choose between artificial leather and real leather.

Engine refreshed GLA45 AMG

The engine – the M139 – has remained untouched. This means that the 2.0 four-cylinder with TURBO is good for 421 hp at 6,750 rpm. The maximum torque is 500 Nm, which is between 5,000 and 5,250.

There is only one transmission: an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. This will take you to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. The limited top speed is 90 km/h higher than any new Volvo, this one runs at full speed at 270! Curious what it does without a limiter.

It is not known whether this refreshed Mercedes GLA45 AMG will also come to the Netherlands. It will be a very expensive piece of equipment, like other models of this generation of GLA (H246 for intimates), because the regular GLA35 AMG (with 306 hp) now also costs 100,603 euros.

In the A-Class, the A45S is almost 23 grand more expensive than the A35, so if the GLA45 were to come, the price would be around 125 grand. Swallow.

