In these next electionswe are obliged to reframe our traditional way of seeing things, because in the face of urns…

It will not be a candidateit will be ours family.

It will not be a politic partybe Mexico.

It will not be the electoral speeches, it will be the results.

It won't be the others, it will be us

They will not be the culprits, they will be the solutions.

Not the questions, but the answers.

Not the omissions, but the actions.

In these next elections It is necessary to see things from a different angle, it will not be valid to see only the candidateLet's see our family thinking about what we think is best for them.

It will not be valid to see an electoral party, it is obligatory to see Mexico, to think about Mexico, the Mexico in which we will live, very possibly for the rest of our existence.

Nor will it be valid to let ourselves be guided by speeches and promises; it is absolutely essential to be guided by the facts, actions, levels of honesty and work of those who aspire to our vote.

Nor will it be valid to settle for looking for someone to blame, the practical thing is to think about who will help us solve the problems we are experiencing, they will help us, not who will solve us, enough of believing in magic.

And it will definitely not be valid to avoid our responsibility; On this occasion – more than any other – our participation can be definitive for the final results.

In these next elections let's try to select who will give us answers, who will not be left alone with the questions, who will give shape and substance to a new Mexico.

I fear that I am not exaggerating if I call these elections the most important and definitive in our history.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact, a pact with God to enlighten us and help us make the best decision.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. March 7, 2024.

