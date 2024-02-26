Fatima Atfa (Abu Dhabi)

The Cultural Foundation witnessed the opening of an exhibition by artist Hussein Sharif entitled: “Reshaping Reality,” in addition to a group exhibition revealing salt plants in the Emirates, as well as a third exhibition of the works of children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle. These three exhibitions will continue until September 1, 2024.

The displayed works of the artist Hussein Sharif show the view of his multidisciplinary creative career of drawing, collage, sculpture and installation works. Through these works, he reveals the changes that have occurred in the urban cultural, social and economic landscape in the country, according to artistic visions that the artist recovered and used to give them new, thoughtful identities, relying on… On various media, responding to the changing environment. Through these exhibits, the artist Sherif’s career refers to the post-modernist movement. He is one of the members of the “Group of Five” that was founded in the 1980s and contributed to establishing the concept of contemporary art in the Emirates.

The exhibition includes four main sections, where the first section, entitled: “Encounters and Repetition,” provides theatrical platforms for his explorations through various media works, and there is a subsection that shows two-dimensional sculptures. The second section, entitled: “Intersections,” includes a selection of his paintings, which illustrate the artist’s influence on the spirit of industry and architecture. The third section, “Structuralism and Comicism,” includes the emergence of the intimacy of collage art, which expresses the artist’s sense of humor and his use of photography, in addition to a selection of drawings based on the use of repetition and structuralism. The last section comes inside the building, which is an archive hall inspired by the artist’s studio, in which there is a display of drawings and publications. The exhibition also includes special installation works for the exhibition around the cultural complex.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad with the artist Hussein Sharif, he confirmed that the exhibition is a collection of various works from the 1980s until today, as it shows his experience in general, as it includes formation, sculpture, spatial works, and coloring. The artist pointed out that he was influenced by his late brother Hassan Sharif, and was influenced by his experience with many artists, and this is clear as the late artist provided a lot to the artistic movement in the Emirates.

In a meeting with the exhibition’s curator, Aisha Al-Humairi, she pointed out that the exhibition brings to mind forty years of the artist’s work, whose beginnings were in fine art in the seventies, and these arts developed after he went to study theatrical design in the State of Kuwait, in addition to following his brother Hassan Al-Sharif’s artistic experience, and his studies in London and evoking a new artistic experience, “postmodernism.” This idea means that art has meaning, and that the artist is free to change things in terms of their shape or color to become a work of art, or if he takes something from its original framework and gives it a new identity, then it is a work of art.

Al-Hemairi explained that this exhibition includes all of the artist Sherif’s works that reflect this theory. There are applied works that reflect his view that was inspired by the things he has at home, and there is the work “Faces”, which are empty metal cans, in addition to the work “Figures”, which is Metal wire sculptures. The artist prepares his works in various forms, and the exhibition includes more than 150 works of art.