According to the minister, inquiries should not jeopardize the processing of projects such as the new fiscal rule and the tax reform

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said that the CPIs (parliamentary commissions of inquiry) proposed in Congress –such as the 8 de Janeiro and Americanas– should not hinder the processing of the tax reform and the new fiscal rule.

“This Congress is reformist. He is championing tax reform, just as he did with the autonomy of the Central Bank and Social Security. So things will go”, he declared in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo Published on Monday night (May 1, 2023). “These CPIs are far from the reality of the Brazilian people. They will not have this protagonism, this showcase, and with that paralyze Congress, as it was in the pandemic“, he spoke.

“I won’t even consider CPI of Americanas, that doesn’t give the impact. The biggest one, which is on the 8th of January, may be of interest to those of us who have a real sense of the risk we are running, but a large part of the population is concerned about jobs and food. I would say that 70% of the population is not worried about the CPI”, said the minister.

According to Tebet, there will be “an initial exposure” of commissions and then they will “falling into weariness, personal attacks, rudeness”.

“What won’t be missing are memes. I hope I am wrong, and that this is not a showcase to embarrass us, that there is urbanity” he said.

TAX RULE AND TAX REFORM

According to Tebet, “there is no antagonism between social commitment and fiscal responsibility”. The minister said that the new rule, also called the fiscal framework, managed to find a balance.

“I have resources for social programs, but I manage to reach commitments in the fiscal area”, he stated. “On the one hand, having a goal and saying that Brazil does not spend more than it collects“, continued. “On the other hand, as we will always spend less than the real increase in revenue, it will impact, in the medium term, Brazil’s debt in relation to GDP [Produto Interno Bruto].”

The approval of the fiscal rule, said Tebet, will show that the government “do your homework” It is “make it clear to the Central Bank that there is no longer any justification for 13.75% interest”.

“Many are looking at the framework through a primary outcome lens. [Eles dizem:] ‘You won’t be able to zero the deficit if you don’t increase revenue’. First, we are not going to increase revenue by creating taxes or increasing the rate. Let’s do this by combating tax evasion, inspecting and seeking revenue that was lost”, declared the minister.

According to Tebet, the new fiscal rule “it’s a cogwheel” It is “the silver bullet” is tax reform. “Now we need to understand the moment Brazil is going through. It’s a more polarized country, we don’t have a majority in Congress and we can’t make mistakes in what’s easy“, he spoke.

Read more:

BC

The minister said she was in favor of the autonomy of the Central Bank. She said that BC decisions “are techniques”, but the communiqués and minutes are political acts. “They have to direct and talk about the real Brazil. You have to put what the government is doing. They have to signal: look, the framework is coming, this is positive. I don’t see this gesture”, he declared.

According to Tebet, “inflation target is a non-discussion” and any member of the National Monetary Council (formed by the Ministers of Finance and Planning and Budget and by the BC president) who speaks about it “creates a very serious problem and increases inflation the next day”.

INVASIONS

Tebet said thatit is not possible to accept invasion of productive areas” by organizations such as the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers). “We have to find fiscal space to guarantee the settlement plan for family farmers”, he stated.

The minister said that she did not talk to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on the subject, but said he believed that he “understands the side of the settlers in the sense that people want the space to produce”.

“But the feeling I have is that he understands that we are living in a moment in which Brazil has changed. Society itself does not accept invasion of productive areas”, he declared.