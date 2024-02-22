Reforms | THL and Valvira suggest that there should be a permit for home delivery of alcohol and that the authorities have the right to test purchases

THL and Valvira have published their own recommendations on how alcohol home delivery could be organized responsibly.

22.2. 20:55

Alcohol home delivery should be subject to a permit, the Health and Welfare Institute (THL) and the Social and Health Licensing and Supervision Agency Valvira require.

Valvira and THL have published their own his recommendation to how the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the home delivery of alcohol mentioned in the government's program should be organized responsibly. The report containing the recommendations has been prepared for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Recommendations according to the authorities should, among other things, be enabled with sufficiently effective means to control the home delivery of alcohol. According to THL and Valvira, the buyer's age should be checked both when buying and delivering drinks, and the authorities should also have the option of trial purchases. The purpose of requiring permits for deliveries is also to guarantee that the transports can be monitored.

“The main problem of responsible sales and sales control in home delivery is related to checking age limits. Current age limits for alcohol sales have solid support in Finland based on population surveys,” says the research professor Pia Mäkelä in THL's bulletin.

In addition, according to Mäkelä, home delivery of alcohol may increase the use of alcohol by those suffering from alcohol problems, because the purchase of drinks becomes even easier for home delivery.

“In the online store, it is known that more money is spent on alcohol purchases at once, and fast deliveries can prolong drinking situations,” Mäkelä says in the announcement.

of THL and Valvira the recommendations mention that the time when home delivery of alcoholic beverages would be allowed should not be longer than retail store sales hours.

According to the recommendations, home delivery license holders and their staff should also participate in training, and in addition, the driver should have knowledge of the alcohol products contained in the delivered packages. Websites should have sufficient information that products are not sold or transported to minors.

THL and Valvira recommend considering a ban on express deliveries, so that drinking situations do not drag on or people order drinks at home while intoxicated.

“Adhering to the sales bans must not even indirectly lead to loss of income for the personnel handling the deliveries,” the recommendations state.