Reforms, the goal of the Democratic Party? Bringing down Meloni in 2025 as happened to Renzi in 2016

Adept at cunning the move of Giorgia Meloni to open the table of reforms with meetings in Montecitorio. First of all, he reunited the majority because he wanted the two deputy prime ministers alongside him, Matthew Salvinihead of the League, e Antonio Tajani, number two of Forza Italia. The proposal is to give decision-making power to citizens and let the people choose who governs, as happens in the main world democracies.

And the proposal, among other things, is not armored at all, on the contrary it is open, open to both presidentialism (or semi-presidentialism) and the premiership. But while Action and Italia Viva (formerly Third Polo) enter into the merits and say yes to the election of the Prime Minister and not the President of the Republic, by the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement an incomprehensible prejudicial no arrives. No and that’s it, just because it is the right that proposes institutional reforms.

But perhaps the Nazarene have forgotten, as minister Roberto Calderoli explained yesterday to Affaritaliani.it, that the Italians voted and chose the centre-right with a program that also included constitutional reforms. And Meloni is acting accordingly and in a completely consistent way. That of the Democratic Party, the prejudicial no, is actually a mere political calculation. The goal (perhaps it would be better to say the dream) of Elly Schlein is to defeat Meloni in 2025 in the confirmatory referendum which will be taken for granted by not reaching two thirds of the parliamentary majority (it takes about two years for the double parliamentary passage).

In essence Schlein dreams of dropping Melons two years earlier as happened with Matteo Renzi at the end of 2016 when his constitutional reform was soundly rejected by the Italians. So that of the Democratic Party is just a political calculation, it doesn’t even enter into the merits. Too bad that the same Pd is that, even if there was Enrico Letta secretary, who celebrated the victory of Emmanuel Macron on Marine Le Pen in the French presidential ballot. But the tactics and dreams of bringing down the government two years before the end of the legislature prevail.

Subscribe to the newsletter

