Action and Italia Viva are not enough to pass the premiership with two thirds of the votes in Parliament

Wall to wall. The table of reforms, in fact, has already foundered, as Affaritaliani.it wrote a few days ago. The dry and prejudicial no of the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement also to the direct election of the Prime Minister, the so-called premiership, pushes Giorgia Meloni to return to hypothesis A, i.e. presidentialism. On the other hand, just over a year ago, while the negotiations for the Quirinale that brought Mattarella back to Colle were underway, the current head of government presented the official proposal of the Brothers of Italy for the direct election of the President of the Republic . And there today we return.

Hypothesis B, the premiership, was a way to seek a side with the opposition, but the openings came only from the former Third Pole. And the numbers aren’t enough to get to two-thirds in Parliament with Centre-right, Action and Italia Viva (definitely not in the Chamber). And, therefore, at this point we might as well play the game loud and clear by returning to presidentialism, also the banner of Forza Italia and Silvio Berlusconi. Not only that, the Roman chronicles tell that Matteo Salvini is also against the premiership.

