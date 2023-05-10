Both Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein both said that the confrontation was “frank”. And the joke of the secretary of the Democratic Party to the premier gives a little sign of it. While discussing forms of government with the possibility of direct election of president or premier, Schlein addressed Meloni thus: “So why not an enlightened monarchy?”.

What is also referred to is Matteo Salvini who left the meeting when it was still halfway through the interview, to the somewhat amazement of the dem delegation given that the secretary asked to extend the discussion also to differentiated autonomy, something on which Meloni opened. There was no mention of a bicameral hypothesis during the interview.