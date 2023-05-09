He says it loud and clear: the rules of the game are written together, but if the oppositions think they are making a leap on the reforms, he intends to go straight as a train. Giorgia Meloni warns the other half of the field, expected today at the reform table. The appointment is at the Library of the president of Montecitorio, where the first and highly anticipated face-to-face with Elly Schlein will be held and we will witness the return of the Third Pole, united after weeks of internal guerrilla warfare. There will also be Giuseppe Conte, initially out of the picture for the hearing on Covid who wants him in the afternoon in Brescia: the modification of the calendar, decided by Palazzo Chigi, will allow him to lead the M5S delegation.

Meloni’s hope is that there will be listening, a desire to proceed together on the always bumpy terrain of reforms. But the mistrust is palpable. “I offer maximum availability if there is availability – the Prime Minister makes clear -, but I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes, in the sense that I do what I have to do”. In summary: forward together or forward, however, and regardless. “I don’t come with my recipe or my model”, she adds, suggesting that she is also willing to take a step back on the ‘dream’ of presidentialism, “but the objectives must be achieved” and the finish line crossed, preferably together but not necessarily.

“The oppositions say that constitutional reforms are not a priority. But I think it is a priority to say enough to governments built in the laboratory inside the building, governments that pass on the skin of citizens. I think it is a priority to bind those who govern to popular consensus and give this nation stability”, with “five-year governments”.

So the hope that carries with it a warning, not too veiled: “I would like to make a reform that is as widely shared as possible, but I am doing it anyway because I received the mandate from the Italian people”. And while Antonio Tajani – who ended up at the center of controversy on Sunday for his hard line on reforms – chooses to keep a low profile after provoking an angry reaction from the opposition, Salvini is positioned in Meloni’s wake, firmly at his side. “We listen, hoping that there is a desire to dialogue and that there are no prejudicial nos” because “in recent months there has been an opposition that says ‘no’ to everything”.

“The best would be that if you put your hand to the Constitution you do it all together – recognizes the leader of the League – if someone then continues to say no to any proposal, the Italians will put the stamp on it and authorize it”. For Salvini, therefore, as for Meloni, the line is yes to dialogue, but no to wall-to-wall otherwise the government decides. The oppositions are warned, and the road – today more than yesterday – appears to be uphill.