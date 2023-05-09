“Today a day of confrontation with the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, in the president’s library. The government will dialogue with party representatives on the institutional reforms Italy needs. We intend to listen carefully to every proposal or criticism, during what we consider an important confrontation for our democracy and to approve measures that cannot be postponed for the good of citizens and the nation”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on her Facebook page.

“I offer maximum availability if there is availability – the prime minister made it clear yesterday speaking of the reform table – but I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes, in the sense that I do what I have to do”.