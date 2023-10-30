Acceleration on reforms. Meloni’s plan. We will go to the referendum





Lunchtime summit at Palazzo Chigi on institutional reforms, which, after work lasting the whole summer of listening and meetings by the minister Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, will arrive in the Council of Ministers very soon (almost certainly already this Friday or, at the latest, next week) and then begin its process in Parliament. Giorgia Meloni yesterday wrote a message to the meeting of the Christian Democrats (which survives under the aegis of Gianfranco Rotondi): “We have a historic responsibility on our shoulders, to consolidate the democracy of alternation and finally accompany Italy, with the constitutional reform that this government intends to carry forward, in the Third Republic”.

We’re here now. Off we go. But the key point, as confirmed by ad Affaritaliani.it government sources at the highest levels there will be an anti-reversal rule: if the prime minister falls there will not automatically be an election, therefore there is no principle of “simul stabunt simul cadent” – as Giorgia Meloni wanted – but there will not be a no-confidence vote either real construction, which exists in many countries such as Germanyor the possibility of no confidence in the prime minister elected by the people only if there is already another majority ready with another prime minister.

In essence – according to what Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal – the government reform provides for a specific “anti-reversal rule”: if the prime minister elected by the people were to fall, before going to the elections, we will have to try again to reconstruct the majority either with the same prime minister or in any case with another exponent of the same majority chosen by the citizens by vote. To give an example with the current executive, if Meloni were to fall, another centre-right politician could go to Palazzo Chigi and above all without the change of the majority. It is therefore impossible to remove one party and replace it with another.

Politically, with this proposal, no opposition except the few parliamentarians remaining with Matteo Renzi will be ready to vote on the measure. Carlo Calendawhich he had opened to the premiership, had conditioned his eventual yes precisely on actual constructive no-confidence, as in Germany.

And, considering the clear and decisive no from the Pd and M5S, it is obvious that there will not be two thirds either in the House or in the Senate. And, consequently, we will go to the popular referendum provided for by the Constitution to confirm the reform in the absence of a qualified majority. A risk recalling what happened in 2016 to Renzi who, sensationally losing the referendum on his institutional reforms, was forced to resign.

But Melons she is convinced that there will be no problems and that, on the contrary, the referendum will be on herself and will further strengthen her. Also because, once the Constitution, the intention of the Prime Minister is to go to the vote immediately and return to Palazzo Chigi with greater powers. Considering the technical times – two passages both at Montecitorio and at Palazzo Madama – a popular referendum is conceivable in 2025 and political elections with the new reformed Charter at the beginning of 2026 (a year and a half before the natural expiry of the legislature).

But there’s more. Politically Melons wants the “anti-tipping rule” to avoid “traps” or “games” on the part of the allies of Centre-right. “Trusting is good, not trusting is better”, they explain from FdI. It is therefore good to avoid surprises such as a return of the League with the M5S or, above all, a possible future axis of Forza Italia with center parties and possibly with the Democratic Party.

All future reasoning, of course, but better safe than sorry, so the FdI leader’s line is very clear and there is no going back. The “anti-tipping rule” is however a compromise in the majority between Meloni’s line (to vote immediately if the prime minister elected by the citizens falls) and the constructive no-confidence vote towards the Germans that Lega and Forza Italia in particular wanted.

