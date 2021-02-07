Nathalie Becquart is the first woman to have a say in the church fathers. Pope Francis appointed her undersecretary.

PARIS taz | The French Nathalie Becquart is the first woman in the Vatican to have a say and vote in the Synod of Bishops. She was appointed undersecretary of this college of bishops by Pope Francis on Saturday. The General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Mario Grech, told the media about this sensational nomination that he underlined his express wish to “promote the participation of women in the elaboration of decisions in the affairs of the Church”.

For the French church historian Odon Vallet, the fact that a nun – “sister” Nathalie Becquart is a member of the Xavières congregation founded by Jesuits in Marseille in 1921 – is allowed to have a say with bishops from all over the world is “a step that should not be underestimated” and that others could follow .

The fact that his choice fell on the Frenchwoman, born in Fontainebleau in 1969, is not taken as a surprise. Francis had already made her adviser to the Synod together with two other nuns and a (secular) theology professor in May 2019 in order to give female voices in the body of purely male clerics some weight.

Sporty and almost over-qualified

Nathalie Becquart is not only qualified for this, she is almost over-qualified: She first graduated from the HEC elite trade college in Paris and worked in the field of communication and marketing before she felt called to a religious career and joined the Institut La Xavière in 1995. She then studied theology and philosophy at the Jesuit College in Sèvres, sociology at the renowned EHESS College of Social Sciences and continued her education at the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry.

Anyone who imagines her to be an unworldly religious in dreary nuns is wrong. From the photos published on the occasion of her nomination, a sporty-looking woman with fashionable glasses and hairstyle in a short-sleeved T-shirt laughs at us. So it is not particularly surprising when you read in her biography that she dedicated her first years as “Xavière” to activities with young people. As a skipper, she organized spiritual sailing tours for them. In 2006 she was a pastor for the students in the Paris suburb of Créteil, then became the representative of the French Bishops’ Conference for the university youth and then responsible for evangelization and the promotion of the vocation to the church career.

In 2013 she wrote a book on this “challenge to evangelize youth”. And this with another work on her personal example with the title “Nun, why? This life is worth living! ”As an advertisement for the church career. With her appointment, Nathalie Becquart embodies the twofold desire of today’s Pope to grant women and youth more influence and thus to refresh the image of the Vatican as an old man’s association.