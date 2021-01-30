Germany and the USA want to put the Balkan state back on the political agenda. That also means more power for the High Representative.

SARAJEVO taz | Germany and the USA obviously want to give the battered country Bosnia and Herzegovina a new perspective. The press in Sarajevo is amazed. “Merkel and Biden solve Balkan requests” was the headline of the country’s largest newspaper Dnevni Avaz recently. The newspaper referred to a statement after a video conference between Merkel and Biden, in which Bosnia and Herzegovina was explicitly mentioned as a point of future cooperation.

The core of this cooperation will be the appointment of a new High Representative for the international community. The fact that the Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, who has been in office for over ten years, is to be replaced by the German foreign politician Christian Schmidt (CSU) in the spring, signals that the High Representative should be given more power again. This was also confirmed by the diplomat Susanne Schütz responsible for Southeast Europe at the Foreign Office in an interview with the news portal politicki.ba.

According to Berlin’s will, the new High Representative should be able to intervene in political events in the country and set the tone. One means for this is the “Bonn Powers”, which allow him to remove politicians who act contrary to the spirit of the Dayton Treaty. For example, he could then take immediate action against those who legitimize war crimes and glorify war criminals.

Berlin and Washington want to make Bosnia and Herzegovina functional again as a state. Unlike Inzko, who had little backing, the new High Representative will from now on receive massive support from the international community in order to implement essential reforms. This is to correct the mistakes of the past 15 years.

Solve problems yourself

At that time, the prevailing opinion in Europe was that Bosnians of all ethnic groups should solve their problems themselves. With this “ownership theory” one underestimated, however, that the nationalists, especially on the part of the Croats and Serbs, could use the opportunity to weaken the state as a whole and to build up their own domains that were almost dictatorial.

The “leader” of the Serbs, Milorad Dodik, threatened several times with the secession of the Serbian republic he ruled from the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Croatian nationalist leader Dragan Covic also called for a separate state and systematically prevented the reforms necessary for EU integration.

The anti-reform policies of Covic and Dodik not only led to a blockade of the entire state, but also to frustration among the population. Hundreds of thousands of young people left the country in recent years because they saw no perspective for themselves and their families.

The current High Representative Valentin Inzko is very pleased with the new development. “The ownership policy has crashed,” he told the taz. In an interview with the television station N1, the former High Representative Christian Schwarz-Schilling (2006-7) described the contours of the new policy on Wednesday evening. This should consist in thoroughly reforming the legal system infiltrated by the nationalists, strengthening the state as a whole and at the same time the communities, and restricting the influence of the kleptocratic nationalists.

Working together

Fears of many Bosnian and American analysts that Germany wanted to block a new American policy with its advance and seek a compromise with Russia, both Inzko and Schwarz-Schilling vigorously contradicted.

Germany was acting jointly with Washington and Great Britain, both emphasized in unison. According to other diplomatic sources, Berlin also consulted Moscow, Tokyo and Ankara as well as all other members of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC), which consists of 55 states and international organizations, in advance of the decision in favor of Schmidt. The PIC has to confirm Schmidt’s election at its next meeting in March.