Estadão Content
09/10/2023 – 10:29

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, said this Monday, 9th, that the decisions taken at the beginning of the year, such as carrying out reforms, allowed Brazil’s rates to detach from international rates. “The scenario in the first half of the year, we are witnessing a decorrelation between the evolution of medium and long-term interest rates in Brazil and international interest rates, especially North American ones”, he stated, at a meeting of the Business Council of Economy of the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan).

The former executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance highlighted that, even before the Central Bank began its interest rate cut cycle, it was possible to identify that the future interest curve showed expectations of a fall.

According to him, this was due to the environment of greater credibility, due to the presentation – and later approval – of the tax framework and the expectation of greater efficiency in the domestic tax system.

“You, more than anyone, know that calling our tax system a system is a compliment, as it does not work like a system,” said Galípolo. “It works chaotically.” Therefore, according to him, improving the system will increase productivity and make the industry more competitive.

Explanation to society of the costs of each decision

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank also said that the economic team must explain to society the costs of each decision it makes and, therefore, communication is a fundamental topic. “The Ministry of Finance and the BC have been trying to be less hermetic,” he said.

According to him, the use of jargon in the area almost “interdicts the economic debate in a more republican and democratic way”. “Every debate must be done in sunlight,” he said, stressing that it is necessary to explain to society the implications of each choice made by the government and the trade-offs existing so that society is clear about the path it wants to take.