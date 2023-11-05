“There is almost always something paradoxical in the way in which the issue of institutional reforms is approached. And that is the circumstance that the promoters of such reforms appeared from the beginning either too strong or too weak to undertake the work with some probability of success. When they were too strong, or at least appeared so, they aroused widespread mistrust. And when they were too weak, their projects stalled from the start. Thus, a long series of attempts ended up as they are finished. Or rather, they have almost not even begun. From the old bicameral parliaments up to the present day.

It is rather unlikely that things could get better for Meloni. Partly because the government finds itself grappling with other priorities, some dramatic, and it seems unlikely that it can invest all its resources of consensus and commitment on such a bumpy path. Partly because, in this case too, the specter of the Renzian referendum looms large. And partly because that path, as it is presented, seems to have been designed on the basis of a misunderstanding.

The fact is that the Prime Minister’s proposal that is being implemented corrects and modifies the strong points of our institutional system. And instead neglect the weak points. Which is actually quite paradoxical, too.

In fact, the intent is first and foremost to strengthen the figure of the head of government. Who (or which, in our case) apparently already enjoys excellent institutional health and has largely sufficient powers to fully implement his program (resources permitting). Just the example, in recent days, of a financial law that is preparing to be approved without a single amendment, armored as it is by rather iron majority discipline.

The other point on which action is taken, albeit with apparent delicacy, is that of the powers of the head of state. Which are touched up here and there with the subtle intent of weakening it without putting it on the ropes. Thus, he will no longer have the possibility of appointing senators for life. And above all he will never again be able to juggle in crisis situations by guiding politics towards the outcome of a suspension of his hostilities and difficulties. In other words, no more Monti or Draghi governments, even if the majority ever falls apart.

As a result, our parliamentary system loses those features of flexibility that have always been the quintessence of our politics. And deputies and senators are increasingly relegated to a distant background where the meaning of their existence in life (politics) is not well understood.

And this is precisely, in my opinion, the weakest point of the construction that we are trying to put together. If we intend to continue to be a parliamentary republic, parliamentarians must have sense. And that is, first of all, that they are elected and not co-opted in the current way. And then let them return to exercising in the classrooms that legislative function that seems to have progressively disappeared since the dawn of our second republic.

From this point of view, changing the electoral law, after the havoc caused by Calderoli onwards, should be the first commandment of our entire ruling class. Which instead seems to sit comfortably – on the right, in the center and on the left – on its own momentary convenience. At all costs from the value of democratic representation.

Of course Meloni can argue that it was his duty to at least attempt a sortie. He can perhaps complain that the wall of ritual unavailability was raised almost immediately by the opposition. And he can even remember the thousand unsuccessful attempts in previous legislatures. As if to say that it was even a duty to try to move a caravan that had been stuck for some time, whatever the drivers of the time.

The fact remains that our institutional system, with all its defects, has held up for years and years. Adapting to the most diverse majorities and even the most casual twists and turns. Therefore, it should be retouched but not distorted. And one would expect precisely from the ‘conservatives’ that that system would be among the values ​​to be preserved. Old and yet glorious”. (by Marco Follini)