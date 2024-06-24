Government and reforms, Casellati: “The new electoral law by autumn”

Maria Elisabetta Alberti Toll booths takes stock of the premiered and announces important news: “By the autumn – he tells the Minister for Institutional Reforms on Radio 24 – we will have the new electoral law. There was no point in working out the first method Of vote with respect to the reform to change the balances of the current system. After the summer, together with the opposition, we will study the best formula for the new one electoral law. I won’t anticipate our opinion on the typologyI can only say that there will be a threshold. Our original plan called for a French semi-presidentialisma method that was proposed by the Democratic Party in 2018, but later they changed their minds and he left obstructionism which led us to tack on premiered“.

“It is not true – continues Casellati on Radio 24 – that there was no confrontation with the oppositions. We’ve been talking about it for a year, I would have expected one reciprocity which instead wasn’t there. We had 2600 amendments in committee and 3200 in the Chamberthe opposition is not interested in finding an agreement they want just stonewalling. The instability of our system has cost us 265 billion in public debt. Even as president of the Senate I had requested a rebalancing of the powers of Parliament. Over the last 20 years there has been a glut of decree urgentlythe executive has dominated the legislative, the method must be changed.”