This is the situation of the grass of the Maracanã stadium, the stadium where the final of the America Cup 2021. “This process indicates a lot of technology”, they assured from the logistics of this transformation.
Two weeks before the end of the America Cup, the agronomist Maristela Kuhn made it clear how the work of the change of lawn and the reforms in the Maracana stadium. This will be the stage where the defining match of the contest will be played.
“What we are doing here at Maracana is a general reform of the lawn. The grass was quite worn from the load of use it has. This process involves a lot of technology. The grass is groomed for over a year to be a match-ready grass, a very mature, very dense grass. It has a density that allows immediate play “Kuhn said.
On the other hand, the agronomist added: “What is being done now here in the Maracana is the planting of grass rolls. They are extremely heavy, dense, level rolls. They weigh approximately one ton each ”.
“The old grass is a little worn from use. You can see there is a big difference in density. Our goal is to reach the final date with these two very homogeneous areas “, emphasized the specialist, who has a forceful objective between now and the stipulated date for the final.
Meanwhile, Kuhn added: “The reforms in the grass began about a week ago, with the extraction of the old grass worn away by the number of matches, and the placement of new special plantations for immediate use in high competition “.
