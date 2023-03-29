Reforms | An extensive reform of public procurement could save at least one billion, says the researcher

According to the researcher, the pathological lack of competition affects public procurement in Finland, but by developing legislation and data infrastructure, one billion euros could be saved per year.

Public ones procurements in Finland are plagued by a pathological lack of competition in almost every field, and fixing the issue could result in billions of dollars in savings. This is what an economics professor says Janne Tukiainen from the University of Turku and the State Economic Research Center.

“On average, about every fourth public procurement receives only one offer. Then you can’t think that it would be a very tough competition”, says Tukiainen.

Competition that often remains silent or non-existent means that you pay too much for the purchased service.

February towards the end, Tukiainen and his research group estimate that improving the efficiency of public procurement by reforming the relevant legislation could bring the state and municipalities even annual savings of half a billion euros in the upcoming election period.

The research group’s proposals include, among other things, a requirement for competition to take place, restrictions on in-house procurement from companies owned by the municipalities, a wider obligation to make centralized procurements and, on the other hand, a reduction in overly extensive procurement entities.

Finding savings in the public finances has been one of the hottest questions of the parliamentary election spring, so finding significant savings without direct cuts is an attractive idea for politicians.

Making public procurement more efficient or making it more competitive – and thereby finding savings – has at least been mentioned in opinion polls, in the election programs of the three largest parties, i.e. Kokoumus, Sdp and Basic Finns.

Legislation however, the output focused on changes was only part of the research group’s proposal to improve public procurement. Now Tukiainen and his research team want to bring the matter into public discussion as a broader entity.

The group’s second significant opening is putting the data infrastructure related to public procurement in order.

In practice, it would mean a centralized database for the use of researchers and people doing public procurement, where all information about public procurement would be collected.

According to Tukiainen, in the current situation, different information about procurement processes is generated, but it is scattered in different places.

According to Tukiainen, a centralized database would help in two ways. First of all, it would help to assess the effects of already proposed changes in the law when they are implemented. At the same time, it could also bring direct savings by making the bidding process more efficient.

Professor Janne Tukiainen and his research groups present the collection of data from public procurement into one centralized database.

Last According to Tukiainen, there have been some improvements in the matter in recent years, because many procurement units use a service called Cloudia in their tenders.

However, it is not used by all purchasers, and it only produces information about the bidding process. According to Tukainen, information on the actual invoicing of public projects during their entire life cycle is currently almost completely missing.

“We have these anecdotes, for example Western subway. The final price was multiple times compared to what was agreed in one of the offers. There are a lot of similar cost overruns and there are many examples, but we don’t have a good picture of the whole thing,” says Tukiainen.

Government agencies also collect information on completed procurement events, but according to Tukiainen, that information is currently in their own separate databases, which have been made more for accounting purposes than for research use.

“We would need a database that would track all procurements from the time the requests for offers are sent, when the offers are received and compared, and when the actual deal is finally done.”

According to Tukiainen, with the help of high-quality data collected in one place, researchers and authorities could systematically search for various problem areas or areas for improvement in the entire procurement process.

Public procurement problems have been discussed in public before. For example, the Director General of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Kirsi Leivo stated directly in an interview with HS at the end of last year that due to the lack of competition, Finland simply pays too much for public procurement.

Even then, Leivo also spoke in favor of a centralized public procurement register.

“It’s amazing how easy it is to follow up purchases. The use of the money should be monitored, and the success of the acquisitions should be evaluated retrospectively.”

VATT’s Tukiainen believes that procurement processes could be made much more rational in many places based on data from the centralized register.

“My claim is that the practices are still very varied. We may have some very dedicated and competent procurement units that think things through very carefully. However, there are also many who have perhaps not really stopped to think about how these things should be done. Or there hasn’t been time. Or it hasn’t occurred to me.”

I’ll support you according to the group’s research projects, indications have been found that certain types of operating models have taken root in many procurement units, even if they are partially unfounded.

In practice, it can mean that, for example, cleaning services are procured using similar mechanisms as in the procurement of construction services.

“As an extreme example, the field talks about ‘changing the date’. That is, for example, the procurement of cleaning has been done in a certain way, and then we start buying something completely different using the same Word document template. Only the name and date of the acquisition will be changed.”

The first ones steps have already been taken in this regard. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority announced at the beginning of the year that it has introduced new statistical methods in its cartel supervision of public procurement, which are based on data collected from the tendering system Cloudia and the procurement notification channel Hilma.

“With the Cloudia material, the offer material is in moderate condition, but it is not available to everyone. The material related to actual transactions is more incomplete, but it would be possible to clearly improve its collection. Above all, it would be important to link this information to each other,” says Tukiainen.

Tukiainen and his groups are not proposing to open the database to the public. In their proposal, it would mainly be used by researchers and procurement and supervising authorities.

“There would be certain problems associated with a completely open database. We don’t want to give all that information to the supplier side, because it could facilitate, for example, the utilization of market power or the formation of cartels.”

Professor Janne Tukiainen believes that the operating methods of public procurement units are still very varied in Finland.

Centralized of course, building the data infrastructure would also cost money. Data collection should be developed, a centralized database should be built, and a working group should be established to maintain and research it.

However, according to Tukainen, the main obstacle to the reform has been, for example, opposition related to data protection and the publication of documents.

“It’s more about will and legislative changes than huge financial investments.”

The changes proposed by the research group to the Procurement Act and the collection of procurement data would of course also increase the work of the people making procurements, as well as additional costs. Tukiainen freely admits this.

“I think that procurement-related process costs can arise either for the acquirer or the bidders. It has been shown that bidders find procurement difficult and burdensome. It is often an obstacle to the emergence of competition. The public funds involved are so large that I am ready to increase the work of the procurement authorities, if they would invest in reducing the costs associated with tendering. I think it makes sense to transfer the use of resources from the provider side to the purchasers.”

Let’s get back finally to the most important. How big savings do the researchers dare to promise with their proposed actions?

Tukiainen stomps a little. Even the EUR 500 million savings calculation that the research group had previously announced was subject to significant uncertainty, and it is not easy to reliably assess the potential total savings of the measures.

However, he reminds that the public sector buys about 30 billion euros worth of goods and services from companies every year. Procurements worth around 15 billion euros will be covered, where the seller is also the public sector.

The figures are so large that annual savings of even a few percent are significant. The Ministry of Finance’s estimate can be used as a point of comparison, according to which the public finances must be strengthened by at least nine billion euros over the next eight years.

“In that sense, the savings potential of improving the data infrastructure is huge,” says Tukiainen.

But how big? How much could the whole package, the proposed legal changes and the construction of the data infrastructure, save together?

“Certainly a billion. And if everything went smoothly, even more. There is a lot of potential and air. How much of it can be utilized is another matter entirely.”