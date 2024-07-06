Election officials have so far counted more than 30 million votes, with Pezeshkian receiving about 17 million and Jalili more than 13 million, according to results released by the Interior Ministry.

According to the spokesman for the Iranian Election Commission, Mohsen Eslami, Masoud Pezeshkian received 16,384,403 votes, while Saeed Jalili received 13,538,179 votes, after counting 30,530,157 votes from polling stations inside and outside the country.

The turnout in the second round of the presidential elections reached 49.8 percent, according to the Iranian news agency “IRNA”.

The second round of the Iranian presidential elections was held yesterday, Friday, to elect the ninth Iranian president in Iran from among the candidates Saeed Jalili and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The first round of the presidential elections was held on June 28 between the four candidates: Saeed Jalili, Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Mostafa Pourmohammadi. None of them was able to win an absolute majority, which necessitated a second round between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes, Pezeshkian and Jalili.