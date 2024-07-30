“Reformist” Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in on Tuesday (30) in Parliament as president of Iran for a four-year term, in which he will face the challenge of renewing the nuclear agreement, popular discontent with the lack of freedoms and the country’s poor economic situation.

The ceremony came two days after Pezeshkian was ratified in office by the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei after winning a June election following the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The inauguration of the “reformist” as Iran’s ninth president was attended by the country’s top political, legislative and judicial authorities, as well as representatives from more than 70 countries.

Among those present were leaders of the so-called Axis of Resistance, the informal alliance against Israel, and the deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora, who is also the coordinator of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiologist and surgeon, takes office at a time of heightened tensions both domestically and internationally, with public discontent over the lack of freedoms and poor economic situation, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and poor relations with the West over support for Russia.

During the election campaign, the new president promised rapprochement with the West and the relaxation of the requirement to wear the Islamic veil, promises that he now needs to fulfill.

One of Pezeshkian’s biggest challenges will be trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international economic sanctions and which the United States abandoned in 2018 to reimpose restrictive measures against Iran, which as a result is in a bad economic situation.

In response, Iran is enriching and stockpiling significant quantities of uranium to 60% purity, already close to the 90% level needed to make atomic weapons.

The Iranian president has limited decision-making power, especially in Iran’s foreign and security policy, where Khamenei has vast powers.