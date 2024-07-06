Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iranian Presidential Election

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won the Iranian presidential election, the Islamic Republic’s Interior Ministry announced after all the ballots were counted.

Masoud Pezeshkian was voted for 16 millions 384 thousand Iranian citizens

His opponent, Saeed Jalili, a nuclear negotiator close to Iran’s supreme leader, was supported by 13 million 538 thousand Iranians.

Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

Previously, the first round of elections did not determine a winner because none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes.

The vote was called after a plane crash involving President Ebrahim Raisi.

Related materials:

Analysts don’t expect Pezeshkian’s victory to change Iran’s domestic politics much

The new president has promised to improve relations with the West and ease the enforcement of the hijab law following protests in the country. But as notes The Guardian, even the politician’s modest goals will be challenged by the Iranian government and hardliners in power.

Pezeshkian has not promised radical changes to Iran’s Shiite theocracy in his campaign and has long viewed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the final arbiter on all matters of state. But even Pezeshkian’s modest goals will be challenged by an Iranian government still largely backed by hardliners The Guardian

How writes Reuters, many voters are sceptical about Pezeshkian’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises, as he has publicly stated that he does not intend to confront Iran’s ruling elite.

Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA / Reuters

At the same time, Pezeschkian’s victory could promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions around stalled talks with major powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, and improve prospects for social liberalization and political pluralism, the agency’s report says.