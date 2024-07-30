ANDThe reformist Masud Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran’s president by parliament on Tuesday for a four-year termwhich faces the challenge of renewing the nuclear agreement and popular discontent over the lack of freedoms and the poor economic situation.

According to the criteria of

The ceremony came two days after Pezeshkian was confirmed in office by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after winning the June presidential election following the death of former leader Ebrahim Raisi in an accident.

The inauguration ceremony of the reformist as Iran’s ninth president was attended by Iran’s top political, legislative and judicial authorities, as well as representatives of more than 70 countries.

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian (C) sits among foreign and local guests before his swearing-in ceremony at parliament in Tehran, Iran. Photo:EFE Share

Among those present were leaders of the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” the informal anti-Israel alliance, and the deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora, who is also the coordinator of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The head of community diplomacy, Josep Borrell, did not attend the event because Relations between the European Union (EU) and Tehran “are at their lowest point.”

What will be your challenges as president?

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old surgeon, takes office at a time of great tension, both national and international, with the population discontent over the lack of freedoms and the poor economic situation, the conflict in Gaza, and the poor relationship with the West and Europe, due to its support for Russia.

Another of his biggest challenges will be trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international economic sanctions and which the United States abandoned in 2018 to reimpose restrictive measures again against Iran, which was in a bad economic situation as a result.

In response, Iran is enriching and stockpiling significant quantities of uranium with a purity of 60%, now close to the 90% level needed to make atomic weapons.

“I consider the normalization of Iran’s economic and trade relations with the world to be an inalienable right and I will not stop until the cruel sanctions are lifted,” the president told those attending his inauguration.

The Iranian president has limited decision-making capacity, especially in foreign and security policy in Iran, where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vast powers.

A handout photo provided by the office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows Khamenei (center) as he hands over the official endorsement letter to President-elect Masoud Pezeshikan (right), as interim President Mohammad Mokhber looks on (left), during the endorsement ceremony of the new president on July 28, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

Low expectations among young people

During his election campaign, Pezeshkian promised to move closer to the West and to relax the requirement to wear a veil. But young Iranians have very few expectations that the new president can change things.

Nothing will change, there will be no more freedoms or a better economy.

“Nothing will change, there will be no more freedoms or a better economy,” a 25-year-old who has a degree in psychology, works as a barista in a café in Tehran and is trying to migrate to a Western country, told Efe.

“We have no future,” he says, adding that the job of the authorities should be to provide opportunities for their population, “not to repress us for how we dress or our opinions,” a point of view shared by many young people interviewed by Efe.